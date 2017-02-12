Smith Should have walked after last seasons Grand Final.I understand teams win and lose games,its his lame excuses he trots out in every interview,time and time again. As for this season it will be repeat of last season, ending in failure in which alot wire seem happy with.The mentality of some fans is oh well we made two finals we're happy with that,thats a loosers way of thinking.And it seems the club has that way of thinking as well. Its small club syndrome.



Smith also needs binning for his player requirement hes signing over last few seasons is poor,and to hand Atkins another deal is criminal. Yes our pack looks strong but our backs are average at best. If Ratchford isnt our first choice centre along T King then we sell Ratchford.He's been at the club too long to have not nailed down a first team spot.