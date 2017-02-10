easyWire

Sitting on the fence over the Smith issue. But IF we were to want a change of coach, who would it be from the list of realistic available options?



Powell, whilst impressing me so far, doesn't seem to offer anything more than Smith. Lovely attacking rugby but leaky defence. Seems to get the best out of the British contingent at the club but unsure about whether he's a master tactician.



Which other proven coaches and potential GF winners are out there? I mean realistically, not top NRL coaches like Bennett. Interestingly, British coaches have been more successful in the SL era anyway.



Any suggestions? Uncle Rico

We should have Jamie Peacock in charge with Kevin Sinfield as his assistant, or vice versa. They won the treble and apparently Brian McDermott didn't have that much to do with it.... We should have Jamie Peacock in charge with Kevin Sinfield as his assistant, or vice versa. They won the treble and apparently Brian McDermott didn't have that much to do with it.... Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member



Uncle Rico wrote: What's odd about that? Your OPINION may prove to be correct over time, then again it might not. I think that it's normal that opinion will change over time, it would be a sad world if people were so convinced that they were correct all the time and stuck rigidly to that conviction.



Surely, it's all about expectation and not just the trophy cabinet have we entertained or been unlucky will also sway opinion? 2017 may be someone's last chance saloon, however he stays on and wins the lot in 2018 they may have to change their tune. Alternatively, the let him have a 'job for life brigade' finally get fed up in 2020 when we are still (hopefully not) pot-less and call for his head.



I hope he builds on last year, but, if he doesn't win the GF I wouldn't automatically show him the door



Yes fair point my opinion. I think Tony Smith has not rebuilt the team effectively though. Let's look at the 3/4 line he has assembled - it's not fit for purpose with 50% of it playing out of position and his star signing wasn't even fit for selection for 1/2 season. Quality is not there - just compare our centres and wingers to those at Wigan and Leeds. By and large we lack pace and the ability to beat a man, Adkins at least offers power and athleticism but it's the worst 3/4 lineup of the "top teams" by a long way. Yes fair point my opinion. I think Tony Smith has not rebuilt the team effectively though. Let's look at the 3/4 line he has assembled - it's not fit for purpose with 50% of it playing out of position and his star signing wasn't even fit for selection for 1/2 season. Quality is not there - just compare our centres and wingers to those at Wigan and Leeds. By and large we lack pace and the ability to beat a man, Adkins at least offers power and athleticism but it's the worst 3/4 lineup of the "top teams" by a long way. ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm2912newton-le-willows Wayne Bennett ? Not at all impressed with this super coach's England selections for the Four Nations." If he plays in NRL he must be good enough for the England team ", not so & very poor for a top coach. NtW Strong-running second rower



Wires71 wrote: Yes fair point my opinion. I think Tony Smith has not rebuilt the team effectively though. Let's look at the 3/4 line he has assembled - it's not fit for purpose with 50% of it playing out of position and his star signing wasn't even fit for selection for 1/2 season. Quality is not there - just compare our centres and wingers to those at Wigan and Leeds. By and large we lack pace and the ability to beat a man, Adkins at least offers power and athleticism but it's the worst 3/4 lineup of the "top teams" by a long way.



He rebuilt a team good enough to make two finals and win the LLS. Our 3/4s aren't great but we've the best front and back row (when fit), and our halves are up there with the best (of a bad bunch). Such is the nature of the salary cap. I'd prefer that balance than the other way around-the alternative is to be Leeds. No thanks. He rebuilt a team good enough to make two finals and win the LLS. Our 3/4s aren't great but we've the best front and back row (when fit), and our halves are up there with the best (of a bad bunch). Such is the nature of the salary cap. I'd prefer that balance than the other way around-the alternative is to be Leeds. No thanks. Winslade's Offload 100% League Network



I can't see the point of this thread, its a bit like building a new sports car and then before it's even raced, discussing the problems of last years model. I am not in love with Tony, I think he is fallible, particularly when it comes to longer term strategic thinking. But he does have great strengths with his inter personal skills and team motivation, and lets face it, all coaches have their drawbacks whoever you sign. But back to the main point, we need to see how this team performs (in my view it's considerably stronger than last year) before any discussion on ditching the helm. You can whinge as much as you like, but nobody has a god-given right to win anything, and if you don't like it, go and support something else, there is plenty to choose from out there. LJWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Winslade's Offload wrote: I can't see the point of this thread, its a bit like building a new sports car and then before it's even raced, discussing the problems of last years model. I am not in love with Tony, I think he is fallible, particularly when it comes to longer term strategic thinking. But he does have great strengths with his inter personal skills and team motivation, and lets face it, all coaches have their drawbacks whoever you sign. But back to the main point, we need to see how this team performs (in my view it's considerably stronger than last year) before any discussion on ditching the helm. You can whinge as much as you like, but nobody has a god-given right to win anything, and if you don't like it, go and support something else, there is plenty to choose from out there.





Great post Charlie, we all want the same outcome & ultimately I think TS can deliver that with this team/squad



Sportsmen & teams have cycles and I believe we are on an upward cycle and the mix of the age and experience of the squad will reach its optimum in the next 2 to 3 seasons



There are many factors in winning silverware but I think we have all the ingredients to win the Holy Grail!!! Great post Charlie, we all want the same outcome & ultimately I think TS can deliver that with this team/squadSportsmen & teams have cycles and I believe we are on an upward cycle and the mix of the age and experience of the squad will reach its optimum in the next 2 to 3 seasonsThere are many factors in winning silverware but I think we have all the ingredients to win the Holy Grail!!! Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member



Winslade's Offload wrote: if you don't like it, go and support something else, there is plenty to choose from out there.



How about you do you, and I'll do me - thanks. How about you do you, and I'll do me - thanks. Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member



Winslade's Offload wrote: I can't see the point of this thread, its a bit like building a new sports car and then before it's even raced, discussing the problems of last years model.



To continue your motorsport analogy there was a lot of speculation over, and pressure on, Pat Symonds, CTO, Williams before 2016 season and after another season where Williams slipped back in the pecking order he didn't have his contract renewed. Instead Williams are going after Paddy Lowe, Mercedes who has delivered a car that won 3 back to back titles.



So, to make it clear, I am not discussing the short comings of an alleged revamped team, I am discussing the suitability of the main man in charge to lead us to titles again. To continue your motorsport analogy there was a lot of speculation over, and pressure on, Pat Symonds, CTO, Williams before 2016 season and after another season where Williams slipped back in the pecking order he didn't have his contract renewed. Instead Williams are going after Paddy Lowe, Mercedes who has delivered a car that won 3 back to back titles.So, to make it clear, I am not discussing the short comings of an alleged revamped team, I am discussing the suitability of the main man in charge to lead us to titles again. Winslade's Offload 100% League Network



