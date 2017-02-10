Uncle Rico wrote: What's odd about that? Your OPINION may prove to be correct over time, then again it might not. I think that it's normal that opinion will change over time, it would be a sad world if people were so convinced that they were correct all the time and stuck rigidly to that conviction.



Surely, it's all about expectation and not just the trophy cabinet have we entertained or been unlucky will also sway opinion? 2017 may be someone's last chance saloon, however he stays on and wins the lot in 2018 they may have to change their tune. Alternatively, the let him have a 'job for life brigade' finally get fed up in 2020 when we are still (hopefully not) pot-less and call for his head.



I hope he builds on last year, but, if he doesn't win the GF I wouldn't automatically show him the door

Yes fair point my opinion. I think Tony Smith has not rebuilt the team effectively though. Let's look at the 3/4 line he has assembled - it's not fit for purpose with 50% of it playing out of position and his star signing wasn't even fit for selection for 1/2 season. Quality is not there - just compare our centres and wingers to those at Wigan and Leeds. By and large we lack pace and the ability to beat a man, Adkins at least offers power and athleticism but it's the worst 3/4 lineup of the "top teams" by a long way.