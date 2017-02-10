|
Sitting on the fence over the Smith issue. But IF we were to want a change of coach, who would it be from the list of realistic available options?
Powell, whilst impressing me so far, doesn't seem to offer anything more than Smith. Lovely attacking rugby but leaky defence. Seems to get the best out of the British contingent at the club but unsure about whether he's a master tactician.
Which other proven coaches and potential GF winners are out there? I mean realistically, not top NRL coaches like Bennett. Interestingly, British coaches have been more successful in the SL era anyway.
Any suggestions?
Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:53 pm
We should have Jamie Peacock in charge with Kevin Sinfield as his assistant, or vice versa. They won the treble and apparently Brian McDermott didn't have that much to do with it....
Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:06 am
Yes fair point my opinion. I think Tony Smith has not rebuilt the team effectively though. Let's look at the 3/4 line he has assembled - it's not fit for purpose with 50% of it playing out of position and his star signing wasn't even fit for selection for 1/2 season. Quality is not there - just compare our centres and wingers to those at Wigan and Leeds. By and large we lack pace and the ability to beat a man, Adkins at least offers power and athleticism but it's the worst 3/4 lineup of the "top teams" by a long way.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:38 am
Wayne Bennett ? Not at all impressed with this super coach's England selections for the Four Nations." If he plays in NRL he must be good enough for the England team ", not so & very poor for a top coach.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:55 am
NtW
Strong-running second rower
He rebuilt a team good enough to make two finals and win the LLS. Our 3/4s aren't great but we've the best front and back row (when fit), and our halves are up there with the best (of a bad bunch). Such is the nature of the salary cap. I'd prefer that balance than the other way around-the alternative is to be Leeds. No thanks.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:34 am
I can't see the point of this thread, its a bit like building a new sports car and then before it's even raced, discussing the problems of last years model. I am not in love with Tony, I think he is fallible, particularly when it comes to longer term strategic thinking. But he does have great strengths with his inter personal skills and team motivation, and lets face it, all coaches have their drawbacks whoever you sign. But back to the main point, we need to see how this team performs (in my view it's considerably stronger than last year) before any discussion on ditching the helm. You can whinge as much as you like, but nobody has a god-given right to win anything, and if you don't like it, go and support something else, there is plenty to choose from out there.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:06 pm
Great post Charlie, we all want the same outcome & ultimately I think TS can deliver that with this team/squad
Sportsmen & teams have cycles and I believe we are on an upward cycle and the mix of the age and experience of the squad will reach its optimum in the next 2 to 3 seasons
There are many factors in winning silverware but I think we have all the ingredients to win the Holy Grail!!!
|