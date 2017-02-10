WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2017 and Tony Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:30 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 127
Location: Dubai
Sitting on the fence over the Smith issue. But IF we were to want a change of coach, who would it be from the list of realistic available options?

Powell, whilst impressing me so far, doesn't seem to offer anything more than Smith. Lovely attacking rugby but leaky defence. Seems to get the best out of the British contingent at the club but unsure about whether he's a master tactician.

Which other proven coaches and potential GF winners are out there? I mean realistically, not top NRL coaches like Bennett. Interestingly, British coaches have been more successful in the SL era anyway.

Any suggestions?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:53 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2720
Location: Stuck in 1982
easyWire wrote:
Sitting on the fence over the Smith issue. But IF we were to want a change of coach, who would it be from the list of realistic available options?

Powell, whilst impressing me so far, doesn't seem to offer anything more than Smith. Lovely attacking rugby but leaky defence. Seems to get the best out of the British contingent at the club but unsure about whether he's a master tactician.

Which other proven coaches and potential GF winners are out there? I mean realistically, not top NRL coaches like Bennett. Interestingly, British coaches have been more successful in the SL era anyway.

Any suggestions?


We should have Jamie Peacock in charge with Kevin Sinfield as his assistant, or vice versa. They won the treble and apparently Brian McDermott didn't have that much to do with it....

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:06 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8265
Uncle Rico wrote:
What's odd about that? Your OPINION may prove to be correct over time, then again it might not. I think that it's normal that opinion will change over time, it would be a sad world if people were so convinced that they were correct all the time and stuck rigidly to that conviction.

Surely, it's all about expectation and not just the trophy cabinet have we entertained or been unlucky will also sway opinion? 2017 may be someone's last chance saloon, however he stays on and wins the lot in 2018 they may have to change their tune. Alternatively, the let him have a 'job for life brigade' finally get fed up in 2020 when we are still (hopefully not) pot-less and call for his head.

I hope he builds on last year, but, if he doesn't win the GF I wouldn't automatically show him the door


Yes fair point my opinion. I think Tony Smith has not rebuilt the team effectively though. Let's look at the 3/4 line he has assembled - it's not fit for purpose with 50% of it playing out of position and his star signing wasn't even fit for selection for 1/2 season. Quality is not there - just compare our centres and wingers to those at Wigan and Leeds. By and large we lack pace and the ability to beat a man, Adkins at least offers power and athleticism but it's the worst 3/4 lineup of the "top teams" by a long way.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ninearches, NtW, Wire Weaver and 63 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,21284375,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  