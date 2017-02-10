Sitting on the fence over the Smith issue. But IF we were to want a change of coach, who would it be from the list of realistic available options?



Powell, whilst impressing me so far, doesn't seem to offer anything more than Smith. Lovely attacking rugby but leaky defence. Seems to get the best out of the British contingent at the club but unsure about whether he's a master tactician.



Which other proven coaches and potential GF winners are out there? I mean realistically, not top NRL coaches like Bennett. Interestingly, British coaches have been more successful in the SL era anyway.



Any suggestions?