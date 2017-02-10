WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:06 am
Briers'Boot




I like Smith i really do, but this reminds me of Arsenal fans calling Wenger out. Just remember what Smith has done for us and what finals we have been in, yes the losses to the finals hurt but we got there. If rather get to a final and lose than not get to one. IMO if we was to part ways with Tony, i would love a Wane type manager and im being serious. Hes Wigan to the core and you can tell that with the way the players are. We seem like we dont have that at the moment.

Anyway i think this year we will go one better i have faith!!!

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:58 am
LOngbarn Wire






Briers'Boot wrote:
I like Smith i really do, but this reminds me of Arsenal fans calling Wenger out. Just remember what Smith has done for us and what finals we have been in, yes the losses to the finals hurt but we got there. If rather get to a final and lose than not get to one. IMO if we was to part ways with Tony, i would love a Wane type manager and im being serious. Hes Wigan to the core and you can tell that with the way the players are. We seem like we dont have that at the moment.

Anyway i think this year we will go one better i have faith!!!


Wenger has won the biggest domestic trophy for that sport though, TS hasn't. Not with us anyway.

As i said in my earlier post. TS's last chance this year for me. Moran surely has to be saying 'i put a lot of money in, i want the big one, and you are consistently not delivering it' at some point, surely? He is a superb coach, no denying that, he has been the best coach weve ever had, But, how long do we keep saying its ok because we won 3 major trophies in four years. Latest being over 4 years ago.

Or am i being harsh?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:04 am
Wires71




Barbed Wire wrote:
We all know that Agar, while he is a coach, doesn't make decisions for how the team play. If we're saying that because of the time frame he has been coaching the club, then let's start pointing fingers at Lee Briers. After all, he is coaching the halves and leading on the tactical kick coaching, which we have been let down with for the previous 2 seasons despite investment in Gidley and Sandow. (I'm not blaming Briers, simply making a point)

Using Agar as a scapegoat is short sighted in my opinion. Players make decisions on the field, to run when they should pass, to kick when they should run and make errors on or over the line, and that is just in the Grand Final alone. It's sport, that's what is so compelling.


I never used Agar as a scapegoat. I simply used the term "Agar period 2015-16".

So I think it is fair to discuss, what many believe, is that Warrington in the last 2 years have looked unable to score at times and often disorganised and lacking an attacking edge in the opposition 25. Furthermore when the going is tough (like the GF) we didn't seem to have a different style of playing. The fluent flowing rugby of 2010-2011 has gone.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:14 am
Wires71




wire2004 wrote:
It's good that ts is in his 8th year with us and he has consistently delivered for us.
3 challenge cups
2 league leaders shield.
4/5 times in a old Trafford final and another challenge cup final last year as well. It's not too be sniffed at. Give me any other coach in superleague who has that in his resume. (Apart from Tony Smith at Leeds) not even Shaun wayne at .


Shaun Wane in 4 seasons has never failed to make the GF won 2 SL Titles and 1 x Challenge Cup and a Double.
He has never won a League Leaders Shield though, he can't boast that.

No one is suggesting Smith has not done wonders for Warrington, and is certainly the best post-War coach. But things get stale and, well the facts are, 4 years without a pot.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:16 am
Wires71




LOngbarn Wire wrote:
Wenger has won the biggest domestic trophy for that sport though, TS hasn't. Not with us anyway.

As i said in my earlier post. TS's last chance this year for me. Moran surely has to be saying 'i put a lot of money in, i want the big one, and you are consistently not delivering it' at some point, surely? He is a superb coach, no denying that, he has been the best coach weve ever had, But, how long do we keep saying its ok because we won 3 major trophies in four years. Latest being over 4 years ago.

Or am i being harsh?


No you are being realistic in my view. This forum is odd at times. It usually takes a few more years for some people to catch up with what others can see right now.
