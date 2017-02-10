I like Smith i really do, but this reminds me of Arsenal fans calling Wenger out. Just remember what Smith has done for us and what finals we have been in, yes the losses to the finals hurt but we got there. If rather get to a final and lose than not get to one. IMO if we was to part ways with Tony, i would love a Wane type manager and im being serious. Hes Wigan to the core and you can tell that with the way the players are. We seem like we dont have that at the moment.



Anyway i think this year we will go one better i have faith!!!