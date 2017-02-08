To be fair. Ts has brought us upto to where we are consistently challenging in all major competitions. Which is nothing too be sniffed at.

In a age where in any sport. The head coach/manager will be culled when results go their way is embarrassing.

A lot were calling for Tony smiths job after 2015. Look what happened 12 months later.

I like the fact that we as a club stand by the players. (Ben Harrison last year for example) and we stand by the coaches and management. We value them and don't see them as desposible to the fact that if things go wrong. We sack them. We give them time to turn things around and give them that chance.

It's good that ts is in his 8th year with us and he has consistently delivered for us.

3 challenge cups

2 league leaders shield.

4/5 times in a old Trafford final and another challenge cup final last year as well. It's not too be sniffed at. Give me any other coach in superleague who has that in his resume. (Apart from Tony Smith at Leeds) not even Shaun wayne at Wigan can boast it since 2013

Taking football. We are not the Chelsea or man city of rugby where they sack their coaches if they don't produce a title

I'm proud we are a club that takes care of everyone in the club.