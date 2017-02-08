|
I'd be very happy with Powell coming in to replace Smith when he goes.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:00 pm
why the powell love in? yeah they have previously played some good rugby, but there's zero pressure or expectation on him, and the closest they've got to a trophy was a kicking at wembley.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:08 pm
When Smith leaves, PLEASE don't let it be Powell.
As obnoxious as our coach was, before Smith (and that takes some doing). odious twunt.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:39 pm
And in his interview for the Guardian ,Matty Russell acknowledges that there is no Plan B.....surely our esteemed coaches should work on this problem especially if it has held us back for the last umpteen years.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:52 pm
Wires71 wrote:
I would scout around for world class coaches in the ilk of
Des Hasler
Craig Bellamy
Wayne Bennett
We have the cash to tempt them.
Failing that make an offer to Daryl Powell.
I'm not having it that there is no-one other than Smith so we dare not even consider life afterwards.
To be fair I wouldnt have been upset at the mention of Geoff Toovey... and he's gone to Bradford...
Hes' in the level below those mentioned above and to be fair he probably was to manly what Cullen was to us... but getting a club to an NRL grand final cant be sniffed at.....
I don't know how long Smith has left i'm guessing two consecutive trophy-less seasons or one season out of the play offs.
He's had some serious money and the pick of most players available...
Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:15 pm
Barbed Wire wrote:
The "Agar" period? Never heard so much midless dross. No other assistant has ever received so much attention.
And for what it's worth, Warrington we're exciting to watch for large periods last year, especially the early parts of the season. I was entertained throughout the season.
Why is it mindless to refer to the difference in playing style following the departure of Poching and the replacement with Agar. It's the 2nd highest position in the club on the performance side.
Furthermore why do you have to counter an argument by insulting another forum member by calling their post "mindless"
Anyhow glad you found Warrington exciting, I didn't and neither did many others, and I hope you can understand when I say it is subjective.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:22 pm
If we don't win anything this year and get to another final then it's down to the players losing and not smith. We got to both finals and won the league leaders shield, so clearly smith is doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:52 pm
Or thane wrote:
If we don't win anything this year and get to another final then it's down to the players losing and not smith. We got to both finals and won the league leaders shield, so clearly smith is doing exactly what he is supposed to be doing.
No question mark over big in-game management and Plan B's? That's 4 finals on a bounce we have lost. We looked devoid of ideas against Wigan in 2016 GF.
Plus it is a results business ...(so they say)
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:25 am
To be fair. Ts has brought us upto to where we are consistently challenging in all major competitions. Which is nothing too be sniffed at.
In a age where in any sport. The head coach/manager will be culled when results go their way is embarrassing.
A lot were calling for Tony smiths job after 2015. Look what happened 12 months later.
I like the fact that we as a club stand by the players. (Ben Harrison last year for example) and we stand by the coaches and management. We value them and don't see them as desposible to the fact that if things go wrong. We sack them. We give them time to turn things around and give them that chance.
It's good that ts is in his 8th year with us and he has consistently delivered for us.
3 challenge cups
2 league leaders shield.
4/5 times in a old Trafford final and another challenge cup final last year as well. It's not too be sniffed at. Give me any other coach in superleague who has that in his resume. (Apart from Tony Smith at Leeds) not even Shaun wayne at Wigan can boast it since 2013
Taking football. We are not the Chelsea or man city of rugby where they sack their coaches if they don't produce a title
I'm proud we are a club that takes care of everyone in the club.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:52 am
Wires71 wrote:
Why is it mindless to refer to the difference in playing style following the departure of Poching and the replacement with Agar. It's the 2nd highest position in the club on the performance side.
Furthermore why do you have to counter an argument by insulting another forum member by calling their post "mindless"
Anyhow glad you found Warrington exciting, I didn't and neither did many others, and I hope you can understand when I say it is subjective.
We all know that Agar, while he is a coach, doesn't make decisions for how the team play. If we're saying that because of the time frame he has been coaching the club, then let's start pointing fingers at Lee Briers. After all, he is coaching the halves and leading on the tactical kick coaching, which we have been let down with for the previous 2 seasons despite investment in Gidley and Sandow. (I'm not blaming Briers, simply making a point)
Using Agar as a scapegoat is short sighted in my opinion. Players make decisions on the field, to run when they should pass, to kick when they should run and make errors on or over the line, and that is just in the Grand Final alone. It's sport, that's what is so compelling.
|