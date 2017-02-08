Wires71 wrote: I would scout around for world class coaches in the ilk of



Des Hasler

Craig Bellamy

Wayne Bennett



We have the cash to tempt them.



Failing that make an offer to Daryl Powell.



I'm not having it that there is no-one other than Smith so we dare not even consider life afterwards.

To be fair I wouldnt have been upset at the mention of Geoff Toovey... and he's gone to Bradford...Hes' in the level below those mentioned above and to be fair he probably was to manly what Cullen was to us... but getting a club to an NRL grand final cant be sniffed at.....I don't know how long Smith has left i'm guessing two consecutive trophy-less seasons or one season out of the play offs.He's had some serious money and the pick of most players available...