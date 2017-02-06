Not that we use excuses but there should be no reason why we cannot go one better than last year. The squad over the last few years has had players that never really played much part due to injury. Most of these are off the cap now and I know injuries can happen at any time but we have a more robust squad now. There has been enough time to transition from the Monaghan, Morley, Briers etc era.

I would imagine if we don't at least equal last season then there will be some difficult decisions needed.

I like TS and would love to be at the club for a long time. If the results are not there then It will depend if there is a better coach available.