Barbed Wire wrote:
I would personally want a coach to play good rugby. Watching he NRL last year was frustrating at times with the 'regiment' and 'process' It's a battle of wills, who loses first, rather than out crafting a team to win a match, and it's pretty ordinary to watch.
2016 for Warrington was enough with the scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, bomb approach in some games, I prefer the games where we took the reigns off and played.
Will it win a grand final, who knows, but I'd rather WIN it than bore the opposition to submission
You speaka mah language
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:52 pm
Silver, I hear what you are saying but for once I wouldn't mind closing a GF down when ahead just to win the cotton picking thing.
Entertaining runners up has its merit up to a point, was it 2012 or so when it was like watching Barcelona and almost every game was a joy to behold. But I would like to stay and listen to Warrington winnners speeches ringing around OT for once.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:40 pm
I cannot believe fans would put seeing entertaining rugby over winning a grand final. I simply don't care if we win the final in the most boring game of rugby the world has ever witnessed. I want my team to win. if they do it in an entertaining way, then great. But this is sport and sport is about winning.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:13 am
Moe syslak wrote:
I cannot believe fans would put seeing entertaining rugby over winning a grand final. I simply don't care if we win the final in the most boring game of rugby the world has ever witnessed. I want my team to win. if they do it in an entertaining way, then great. But this is sport and sport is about winning.
A couple of years ago I might have agreed with you, but I watch rugby league because it's entertaining. If it's no longer that, why watch? I'm compelled to watch my Warrington, as I support them, both fanatically and financially (although fans cash input is less important these days) but for the investment, I would appreciate entertainment in return.
Some of the best games I've witnessed as a spectacle were at Knowsley Road when we would throw the kitchen sink at Saints and they would inevitably prevail, just because we didn't win doesn't mean that I wasn't completely enthralled in the entertainment.
I'm completely behind Tony Smith, and it will be a sad day when he does leave this club, but we have had some great value from him. Tough act to follow
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:17 am
Winning in sport is everything, nothing else matters. Winners breed winners, the trouble with this country is that successive governments have pushed us into the "taking part counts more" and "being inclusive" and ffs don't upset anyone by a team winning. Junior teams not allowed to win by certain levels no "A or B" teams. It has now spread to adults hence the lets play entertaining and it doesn't matter if we lose, well bo11ocks to that.
This is sport not a past time, winning is everything!
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:37 am
Surely Mr Moran will want a championship for all his financial input over the years at some point? Where do we draw the line and say we need a change and some new ideas? When do we get to a point when things (behind the scenes, in the dressing room) go stale? For me, we are very near to this point. For all the great things Tony has done, surely the end game is the win Super League, which in his 8 year tenure, has yet to be done.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:14 am
Barbed Wire wrote:
A couple of years ago I might have agreed with you, but I watch rugby league because it's entertaining. If it's no longer that, why watch? I'm compelled to watch my Warrington, as I support them, both fanatically and financially (although fans cash input is less important these days) but for the investment, I would appreciate entertainment in return.
Some of the best games I've witnessed as a spectacle were at Knowsley Road when we would throw the kitchen sink at Saints and they would inevitably prevail, just because we didn't win doesn't mean that I wasn't completely enthralled in the entertainment.
I'm completely behind Tony Smith, and it will be a sad day when he does leave this club, but we have had some great value from him. Tough act to follow
Agree with you on the Knowsley Road games when we were plucky underdogs, just falling short at the last (as we all including the players secretly knew they would). But things are different now.
Out of interest do you think we have been remotely
exciting to watch in the Agar period 2015, 2016 ?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:28 am
We are talking about TS, what does Agar have to do with it?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:42 am
Not that we use excuses but there should be no reason why we cannot go one better than last year. The squad over the last few years has had players that never really played much part due to injury. Most of these are off the cap now and I know injuries can happen at any time but we have a more robust squad now. There has been enough time to transition from the Monaghan, Morley, Briers etc era.
I would imagine if we don't at least equal last season then there will be some difficult decisions needed.
I like TS and would love to be at the club for a long time. If the results are not there then It will depend if there is a better coach available.
