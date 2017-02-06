Moe syslak wrote: I cannot believe fans would put seeing entertaining rugby over winning a grand final. I simply don't care if we win the final in the most boring game of rugby the world has ever witnessed. I want my team to win. if they do it in an entertaining way, then great. But this is sport and sport is about winning.

A couple of years ago I might have agreed with you, but I watch rugby league because it's entertaining. If it's no longer that, why watch? I'm compelled to watch my Warrington, as I support them, both fanatically and financially (although fans cash input is less important these days) but for the investment, I would appreciate entertainment in return.Some of the best games I've witnessed as a spectacle were at Knowsley Road when we would throw the kitchen sink at Saints and they would inevitably prevail, just because we didn't win doesn't mean that I wasn't completely enthralled in the entertainment.I'm completely behind Tony Smith, and it will be a sad day when he does leave this club, but we have had some great value from him. Tough act to follow