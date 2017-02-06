Barbed Wire wrote:

I would personally want a coach to play good rugby. Watching he NRL last year was frustrating at times with the 'regiment' and 'process' It's a battle of wills, who loses first, rather than out crafting a team to win a match, and it's pretty ordinary to watch.

2016 for Warrington was enough with the scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, bomb approach in some games, I prefer the games where we took the reigns off and played.



Will it win a grand final, who knows, but I'd rather WIN it than bore the opposition to submission