No chance of a top class Aussie coach wanting to spend a significant amount of time in the UK. Daryl Powell is probably the one British coach that may be available in the future, and although I am very impressed by his results so far I'm not sure whether he would be tempted to move away from that side of the Pennines and would probably be hoping Leeds is the next big club job for him.



On one hand I fear that Smith may have taken us as far as he can, but on the other hand I fear that anyone else available would take us away from competing in finals to just being 'in the mix'. Under Smith we've made 7 major finals, won 3 of them and won the league twice. Whilst we all obviously (and desperately) want to win that elusive trophy, it's not exactly a bad haul is it? Which other coach would have brought that much success to this club?