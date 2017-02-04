|
As big a fan as I am of Tony Smith, I desperately want us to win the Grand Final.
Shaun Wane has won 2 in 4 years.
2017 will be Tony's 8th full year in charge. If we fail again at the big prize this year would it be time to part ways?
Sat Feb 04, 2017 2:51 pm
Yes he has had the backing and support that any club manager would dream for and failed to deliver the SL trophy.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:44 am
If TS goes, who would you get Wires71?
once a wire always a wire
Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:27 am
rubber duckie wrote:
If TS goes, who would you get?
This is the question I ask every time, but I've not once had a satisfactory / realistic answer.
Currently, I'm not Fat!
Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:44 am
Fatbelly wrote:
This is the question I ask every time, but I've not once had a satisfactory / realistic answer.
I would scout around for world class coaches in the ilk of
Des Hasler
Craig Bellamy
Wayne Bennett
We have the cash to tempt them.
Failing that make an offer to Daryl Powell.
I'm not having it that there is no-one other than Smith so we dare not even consider life afterwards.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:00 am
No chance of a top class Aussie coach wanting to spend a significant amount of time in the UK. Daryl Powell is probably the one British coach that may be available in the future, and although I am very impressed by his results so far I'm not sure whether he would be tempted to move away from that side of the Pennines and would probably be hoping Leeds is the next big club job for him.
On one hand I fear that Smith may have taken us as far as he can, but on the other hand I fear that anyone else available would take us away from competing in finals to just being 'in the mix'. Under Smith we've made 7 major finals, won 3 of them and won the league twice. Whilst we all obviously (and desperately) want to win that elusive trophy, it's not exactly a bad haul is it? Which other coach would have brought that much success to this club?
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:14 am
easyWire wrote:
No chance of a top class Aussie coach wanting to spend a significant amount of time in the UK. Daryl Powell is probably the one British coach that may be available in the future, and although I am very impressed by his results so far I'm not sure whether he would be tempted to move away from that side of the Pennines and would probably be hoping Leeds is the next big club job for him.
On one hand I fear that Smith may have taken us as far as he can, but on the other hand I fear that anyone else available would take us away from competing in finals to just being 'in the mix'. Under Smith we've made 7 major finals, won 3 of them and won the league twice. Whilst we all obviously (and desperately) want to win that elusive trophy, it's not exactly a bad haul is it? Which other coach would have brought that much success to this club?
You can't be certain on a top Aussie coach, especially if we offered a huge financial incentive.
All what you say on Smith is true, but the 3 wins were 2009-12. Time moves on. We have not "won the league" twice. If we had we would not be having this discussion.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:17 am
I would personally want a coach to play good rugby. Watching he NRL last year was frustrating at times with the 'regiment' and 'process' It's a battle of wills, who loses first, rather than out crafting a team to win a match, and it's pretty ordinary to watch.
2016 for Warrington was enough with the scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, bomb approach in some games, I prefer the games where we took the reigns off and played.
Will it win a grand final, who knows, but I'd rather WIN it than bore the opposition to submission
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:20 am
Barbed Wire wrote:
I would personally want a coach to play good rugby. Watching he NRL last year was frustrating at times with the 'regiment' and 'process' It's a battle of wills, who loses first, rather than out crafting a team to win a match, and it's pretty ordinary to watch.
2016 for Warrington was enough with the scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, bomb approach in some games, I prefer the games where we took the reigns off and played.
Will it win a grand final, who knows, but I'd rather WIN it than bore the opposition to submission
Yes watching Warrington last year was dull. We were spoiled in 2009-12 as we played attractive flowing rugby and won things. Now we do neither. All our hopes pinned on an aging Kevin Brown too.
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:53 am
Barbed Wire wrote:
I would personally want a coach to play good rugby. Watching he NRL last year was frustrating at times with the 'regiment' and 'process' It's a battle of wills, who loses first, rather than out crafting a team to win a match, and it's pretty ordinary to watch.
2016 for Warrington was enough with the scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, bomb approach in some games, I prefer the games where we took the reigns off and played.
Will it win a grand final, who knows, but I'd rather WIN it than bore the opposition to submission
That's exactly the way that I see it. Primarily I want to see good entertaining rugby. If we win trophies as a result, well, that's the icing on the cake. I don't want to win the Wigan way!
