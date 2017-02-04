WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 2:18 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8252
As big a fan as I am of Tony Smith, I desperately want us to win the Grand Final.

Shaun Wane has won 2 in 4 years.

2017 will be Tony's 8th full year in charge. If we fail again at the big prize this year would it be time to part ways?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 2:51 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 400
Yes he has had the backing and support that any club manager would dream for and failed to deliver the SL trophy.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:44 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7448
If TS goes, who would you get Wires71?
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:27 am
Fatbelly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5166
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
rubber duckie wrote:
If TS goes, who would you get?


This is the question I ask every time, but I've not once had a satisfactory / realistic answer.
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:44 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8252
Fatbelly wrote:
This is the question I ask every time, but I've not once had a satisfactory / realistic answer.


I would scout around for world class coaches in the ilk of

Des Hasler
Craig Bellamy
Wayne Bennett

We have the cash to tempt them.

Failing that make an offer to Daryl Powell.

I'm not having it that there is no-one other than Smith so we dare not even consider life afterwards.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:00 am
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 119
Location: Dubai
No chance of a top class Aussie coach wanting to spend a significant amount of time in the UK. Daryl Powell is probably the one British coach that may be available in the future, and although I am very impressed by his results so far I'm not sure whether he would be tempted to move away from that side of the Pennines and would probably be hoping Leeds is the next big club job for him.

On one hand I fear that Smith may have taken us as far as he can, but on the other hand I fear that anyone else available would take us away from competing in finals to just being 'in the mix'. Under Smith we've made 7 major finals, won 3 of them and won the league twice. Whilst we all obviously (and desperately) want to win that elusive trophy, it's not exactly a bad haul is it? Which other coach would have brought that much success to this club?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:14 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8252
easyWire wrote:
No chance of a top class Aussie coach wanting to spend a significant amount of time in the UK. Daryl Powell is probably the one British coach that may be available in the future, and although I am very impressed by his results so far I'm not sure whether he would be tempted to move away from that side of the Pennines and would probably be hoping Leeds is the next big club job for him.

On one hand I fear that Smith may have taken us as far as he can, but on the other hand I fear that anyone else available would take us away from competing in finals to just being 'in the mix'. Under Smith we've made 7 major finals, won 3 of them and won the league twice. Whilst we all obviously (and desperately) want to win that elusive trophy, it's not exactly a bad haul is it? Which other coach would have brought that much success to this club?


You can't be certain on a top Aussie coach, especially if we offered a huge financial incentive.

All what you say on Smith is true, but the 3 wins were 2009-12. Time moves on. We have not "won the league" twice. If we had we would not be having this discussion.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:17 am
Barbed Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 771
I would personally want a coach to play good rugby. Watching he NRL last year was frustrating at times with the 'regiment' and 'process' It's a battle of wills, who loses first, rather than out crafting a team to win a match, and it's pretty ordinary to watch.
2016 for Warrington was enough with the scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, bomb approach in some games, I prefer the games where we took the reigns off and played.

Will it win a grand final, who knows, but I'd rather WIN it than bore the opposition to submission

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:20 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8252
Barbed Wire wrote:
I would personally want a coach to play good rugby. Watching he NRL last year was frustrating at times with the 'regiment' and 'process' It's a battle of wills, who loses first, rather than out crafting a team to win a match, and it's pretty ordinary to watch.
2016 for Warrington was enough with the scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, bomb approach in some games, I prefer the games where we took the reigns off and played.

Will it win a grand final, who knows, but I'd rather WIN it than bore the opposition to submission



Yes watching Warrington last year was dull. We were spoiled in 2009-12 as we played attractive flowing rugby and won things. Now we do neither. All our hopes pinned on an aging Kevin Brown too.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:53 am
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 721
Location: Warrington
Barbed Wire wrote:
I would personally want a coach to play good rugby. Watching he NRL last year was frustrating at times with the 'regiment' and 'process' It's a battle of wills, who loses first, rather than out crafting a team to win a match, and it's pretty ordinary to watch.
2016 for Warrington was enough with the scoot, scoot, scoot, scoot, bomb approach in some games, I prefer the games where we took the reigns off and played.

Will it win a grand final, who knows, but I'd rather WIN it than bore the opposition to submission


That's exactly the way that I see it. Primarily I want to see good entertaining rugby. If we win trophies as a result, well, that's the icing on the cake. I don't want to win the Wigan way!
Next

