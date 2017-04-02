I really can't understand the big drama - TJ dropped a couple, at least one of which was due to a horrible pass; but unlike a lot of young players who've fallen in love with themselves, he kept his composure and responded in exactly the right way. The first interception was, for me, particularly telling - his reactions were lighting fast, the ball ended up behind his back, but he juggled it, adjusted on the move, and put the hammer down - and there are few players in SL who'll catch him when he opens up. I love watching him go through the gears like that - his leg speed is unreal and he's a genuine athlete. It probably does him good to have a game that reminds him he's not infallible, but in which he still makes an impact.



BJB scored three tries of entirely different types, showing his own versatility and quality - the first one was all strength, the second one pure athleticism and the last one evasion and speed - he's a real talent when he gets service.



Overall, a really pleasing performance - we looked composed, in control and we actually managed a game; and it was nice to see Miller deliver the short pass to Ashurst that usually results in him getting smashed, actually pay off.



I see nothing to argue about or be critical of - unless the new expectation is that everything we try comes off every time?