Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:16 pm
PopTart wrote:
One thing the extended discussion about TJ has done is taken the gloss away from BJB.
His tries were all excellent and all needed scoring.
He is a strange runner as to me he doesn't look to be running fast but no one catches him and he really knows how to score them.
I wonder who works on those skills in our back room team. I know some teams specifically train for the one handed scores in the corner and TJ and BJB are so good at it that we have to be focusing on it......but none of the coaching look like it's their area of expertise. Good for them whoever it is.
Ironically Agar got a lot of plaudits from other coaches on this kind of skills training and is why Warrington wanted him.

Yes he's got one of those really smooth running styles we're he looks like he's gliding across the grass, in contrast to Tom who's all power from the legs up.

Anyway great performance from the boys. As close to an 80 minute performance we've had this season. The Forwards did an excellent job both in meters they made and in defence down the middle and the backs did their thing. BJB had a an excellent game and Tom's interception , ecpeciallly the juggling effeort was World Class. Hopefully with 2nd half last week and this game we're just starting to click as a side and gain some real confidence for the Easter period. Fingers crossed it goes like last year.

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:52 pm
I don't know why it's even a debate.

It was a great win. With some great tries and great performances.

I'll add something else. It was a very open game with some big numbers for tackles and a lot of missed tackles too.

Matty Ashurst made 41 tackles. Next best was Kirmond with 33.
Everybody missed at least 1 tackle except Allgood with 26 and no misses and Arundel with 23 and no misses.
When you consider Arundel scored 1 and put the key pass in for another and then put that work rate in in defense he had a great game well worthy of man of the match.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Catalan away

Post Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:13 am
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Johnstone...I think 1 of those chances could be said to be his fault..if you call dropping 1 pass a fault. I call it human and just the way it goes. Jesus, he's electric. Nobody on the pitch could have scored the 2 tries he did. His sheer pace left them all standing. For goodness sakes I think a reality check is needed on criticism here


You could tell by his body language that he was unhappy with some aspects of his play.. he got bounced off a couple of tackles (notably by Inu) and dropped a number of passes which, by his own normally high standard would have pouched... so what? he scored two scorching long distance tries and when was the last time Trinity scored 3 x 80 metre tries in one game... in 40 years as a fan, I think its a first!!!
