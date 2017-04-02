Thing about TJ is if he'd have caught the ones he dropped it would arguably have been the best performance from a winger for many a year! He's got pace to burn and is a great finisher, we all know that...what he doesn't get credit for though is the brilliant work he does on first and second tackles bringing us from our own line...i'd have him up there as one of the best in the league at it....it always takes 2-3 men to take him down, he always makes good metres...he continually gets very good quick play the balls and because of all that wins countless numbers of penalties....id love to seeva stat on how many he's won us at crucial times to get us out of trouble! All those attributes rolled together make him potentially the best winger in the comp for me...keep it up Tom!



Also, on the Finn penalties...I can excuse those because we are a far better team with him in it as has already been proved....a couple of them were what I'd call smart penalties aswell, if there is such a thing...we were well in control of the game at that point anyway so not as if they were stupid pens which could have had a bearing on the result....I think he deserves the benefit of doubt as he's much smarter than that!



All in all a fabulous two points and performance...roll on Friday...hope the fans turn out in numbers!