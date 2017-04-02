|
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 117
|
cosmicat wrote:
Finn gave away 4 penalties on bounce in the second when Catalans got a roll on , watch it it's easy
This and the previous stream of posts seems odd!
My comment at the time was 'silly' Finny... however in retrospect that run of errors came after he had been playing first receiver for the first half and then hooker for another half hour... he was clearly fatigued.
The sum of the errors probably resulted in one try... and were swamped by the good work, shape and positive attitude he gave the team...
Ps fwiw I think our best half partnership currently is Finn and Miller ... Williams has not settled well and is a shadow of his best. Either that or he is being directed to play a game plan which wastes his talent.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:16 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9080
Location: wakefield
|
One thing the extended discussion about TJ has done is taken the gloss away from BJB.
His tries were all excellent and all needed scoring.
He is a strange runner as to me he doesn't look to be running fast but no one catches him and he really knows how to score them.
I wonder who works on those skills in our back room team. I know some teams specifically train for the one handed scores in the corner and TJ and BJB are so good at it that we have to be focusing on it......but none of the coaching look like it's their area of expertise. Good for them whoever it is.
Ironically Agar got a lot of plaudits from other coaches on this kind of skills training and is why Warrington wanted him.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:30 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3110
Location: Dewsbury
|
Thing about TJ is if he'd have caught the ones he dropped it would arguably have been the best performance from a winger for many a year! He's got pace to burn and is a great finisher, we all know that...what he doesn't get credit for though is the brilliant work he does on first and second tackles bringing us from our own line...i'd have him up there as one of the best in the league at it....it always takes 2-3 men to take him down, he always makes good metres...he continually gets very good quick play the balls and because of all that wins countless numbers of penalties....id love to seeva stat on how many he's won us at crucial times to get us out of trouble! All those attributes rolled together make him potentially the best winger in the comp for me...keep it up Tom!
Also, on the Finn penalties...I can excuse those because we are a far better team with him in it as has already been proved....a couple of them were what I'd call smart penalties aswell, if there is such a thing...we were well in control of the game at that point anyway so not as if they were stupid pens which could have had a bearing on the result....I think he deserves the benefit of doubt as he's much smarter than that!
All in all a fabulous two points and performance...roll on Friday...hope the fans turn out in numbers!
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1597
|
PopTart wrote:
One thing the extended discussion about TJ has done is taken the gloss away from BJB.
His tries were all excellent and all needed scoring.
He is a strange runner as to me he doesn't look to be running fast but no one catches him and he really knows how to score them.
I wonder who works on those skills in our back room team. I know some teams specifically train for the one handed scores in the corner and TJ and BJB are so good at it that we have to be focusing on it......but none of the coaching look like it's their area of expertise. Good for them whoever it is.
Ironically Agar got a lot of plaudits from other coaches on this kind of skills training and is why Warrington wanted him.
Johnstone said at the awards dinner last season that Stu Dickens had been helping him with the dives to the corner! Terry Crook made a comment about getting help in try scoring from a prop!
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:34 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7691
|
Just got back and what a trip !
Great game (best performance of the season) and although the 2 wingers will take the plaudits, our pack were magnificent.
On top for the full 80 mins and out played and out muscled their French counterparts.
Yes, we gave some stupid penalties away, when there was no need to do so but, Trinity are growing as a team and 4 wins from the last 5 games is an excellent return.
Respect to the Trinity massive that made the Trip and roll on Friday
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 313
|
I have to say my favourite thing about Fifita is that he's extremely good at bending the rules. He wins us quite a few soft penalties which is something the best teams like Wigan and Leeds have always been good at.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:05 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1234
|
I get a bit sick of Liam Finn getting slagged off. He's a cultured footballer with great distribution skills. It's horses for courses but I'm glad we have him and I think he has made a big positive difference to us since he joined us. I can't believe there is really any criticism of anyone after that performance. Do we expect 80 faultless minutes? Look, I have had a go at one or 2 over the years who have, in my view, let us down, but 18-38 at Catalans...I think its time to say bloody good effort one and all
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1234
|
Tricky2309 wrote:
I will give you Finn gave a couple of silly penalties away but he is the only pivot who can steer the team around the park without him on the field we struggle with game management
EXACTLY
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 9:10 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1234
|
I came on expecting great joy at one of the best performances in ages to find such debates going on. And I get accused of being negative!!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, BigJMolloy, bren2k, charlie63wildcat, Deeencee, Disney cat, djcool, drdnght, Eastern Wildcat, fun time frankie, imwakefieldtillidie, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, pitchy, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, try scorer, Upanunder, upthecats, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Willzay, wotsupcas, Yahoo [Bot] and 302 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|