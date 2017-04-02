cosmicat wrote:
Finn gave away 4 penalties on bounce in the second when Catalans got a roll on , watch it it's easy
This and the previous stream of posts seems odd!
My comment at the time was 'silly' Finny... however in retrospect that run of errors came after he had been playing first receiver for the first half and then hooker for another half hour... he was clearly fatigued.
The sum of the errors probably resulted in one try... and were swamped by the good work, shape and positive attitude he gave the team...
Ps fwiw I think our best half partnership currently is Finn and Miller ... Williams has not settled well and is a shadow of his best. Either that or he is being directed to play a game plan which wastes his talent.