Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:06 pm
cosmicat wrote:
Finn gave away 4 penalties on bounce in the second when Catalans got a roll on , watch it it's easy


This and the previous stream of posts seems odd!

My comment at the time was 'silly' Finny... however in retrospect that run of errors came after he had been playing first receiver for the first half and then hooker for another half hour... he was clearly fatigued.

The sum of the errors probably resulted in one try... and were swamped by the good work, shape and positive attitude he gave the team...

Ps fwiw I think our best half partnership currently is Finn and Miller ... Williams has not settled well and is a shadow of his best. Either that or he is being directed to play a game plan which wastes his talent.

Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:16 pm
One thing the extended discussion about TJ has done is taken the gloss away from BJB.
His tries were all excellent and all needed scoring.
He is a strange runner as to me he doesn't look to be running fast but no one catches him and he really knows how to score them.
I wonder who works on those skills in our back room team. I know some teams specifically train for the one handed scores in the corner and TJ and BJB are so good at it that we have to be focusing on it......but none of the coaching look like it's their area of expertise. Good for them whoever it is.
Ironically Agar got a lot of plaudits from other coaches on this kind of skills training and is why Warrington wanted him.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:30 pm
Thing about TJ is if he'd have caught the ones he dropped it would arguably have been the best performance from a winger for many a year! He's got pace to burn and is a great finisher, we all know that...what he doesn't get credit for though is the brilliant work he does on first and second tackles bringing us from our own line...i'd have him up there as one of the best in the league at it....it always takes 2-3 men to take him down, he always makes good metres...he continually gets very good quick play the balls and because of all that wins countless numbers of penalties....id love to seeva stat on how many he's won us at crucial times to get us out of trouble! All those attributes rolled together make him potentially the best winger in the comp for me...keep it up Tom!

Also, on the Finn penalties...I can excuse those because we are a far better team with him in it as has already been proved....a couple of them were what I'd call smart penalties aswell, if there is such a thing...we were well in control of the game at that point anyway so not as if they were stupid pens which could have had a bearing on the result....I think he deserves the benefit of doubt as he's much smarter than that!

All in all a fabulous two points and performance...roll on Friday...hope the fans turn out in numbers!
Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:37 pm
PopTart wrote:
One thing the extended discussion about TJ has done is taken the gloss away from BJB.
His tries were all excellent and all needed scoring.
He is a strange runner as to me he doesn't look to be running fast but no one catches him and he really knows how to score them.
I wonder who works on those skills in our back room team. I know some teams specifically train for the one handed scores in the corner and TJ and BJB are so good at it that we have to be focusing on it......but none of the coaching look like it's their area of expertise. Good for them whoever it is.
Ironically Agar got a lot of plaudits from other coaches on this kind of skills training and is why Warrington wanted him.


Johnstone said at the awards dinner last season that Stu Dickens had been helping him with the dives to the corner! Terry Crook made a comment about getting help in try scoring from a prop!
