One thing the extended discussion about TJ has done is taken the gloss away from BJB.

His tries were all excellent and all needed scoring.

He is a strange runner as to me he doesn't look to be running fast but no one catches him and he really knows how to score them.

I wonder who works on those skills in our back room team. I know some teams specifically train for the one handed scores in the corner and TJ and BJB are so good at it that we have to be focusing on it......but none of the coaching look like it's their area of expertise. Good for them whoever it is.

Ironically Agar got a lot of plaudits from other coaches on this kind of skills training and is why Warrington wanted him.