Why are we not allowed to comment when we win.
It's not like anyone is saying he is a bad player or that the things he did well weren't good. He just made some uncharacteristic mistakes. It was very clear. Commented on by all the Sky team in a complimentary way.
No one wants him dropped. No one has said it stopped the enjoyment of the win.
If Fifita plays next week without his shorts should we not mention it as he normally does wear them and we like him?
It's not like anyone is saying he is a bad player or that the things he did well weren't good. He just made some uncharacteristic mistakes. It was very clear. Commented on by all the Sky team in a complimentary way.
No one wants him dropped. No one has said it stopped the enjoyment of the win.
If Fifita plays next week without his shorts should we not mention it as he normally does wear them and we like him?