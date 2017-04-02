WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan away

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:26 pm
Why are we not allowed to comment when we win.
It's not like anyone is saying he is a bad player or that the things he did well weren't good. He just made some uncharacteristic mistakes. It was very clear. Commented on by all the Sky team in a complimentary way.
No one wants him dropped. No one has said it stopped the enjoyment of the win.

If Fifita plays next week without his shorts should we not mention it as he normally does wear them and we like him?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:29 pm
vastman wrote:
Kirmond outstanding - Finn poor, now you're taking the mick!

Your's is an opinion it would seem, mine is not apparently - this is very much a two tier forum these days isn't it.

Anyways I'll enjoy great win whilst we are still getting them, I'm sure a genuine reason for a misery fest will come along soon enough.


Where did I say anything about your opinion? You had a dig at folk for theirs, no thanks the other way round.

Kirmo did some great work!

I'm happy - never said otherwise - but always room for improvement! :wink:
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:33 pm
One thing the extended discussion about TJ has done is taken the gloss away from BJB.
His tries were all excellent and all needed scoring.
He is a strange runner as to me he doesn't look to be running fast but no one catches him and he really knows how to score them.
I wonder who works on those skills in our back room team. I know some teams specifically train for the one handed scores in the corner and TJ and BJB are so good at it that we have to be focusing on it......but none of the coaching look like it's their area of expertise. Good for them whoever it is.
Ironically Agar got a lot of plaudits from other coaches on this kind of skills training and is why Warrington wanted him.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:51 pm
Trb is correct,kirmo was top draw ,finn gave away 4 /5 penalties very poor

Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:53 pm
Surly mc must offer bjb a new contract,hes Worth every penny
