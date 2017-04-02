WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan away

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:58 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1229
[quote="vastman"]No it's called not reading posts properly - at no point did i ever say TJ or anyone else was above criticism - I said this was not one of those moments - there is a world of difference.

He missed some sitters it true but it wasn't a lack of effort just one of those days but boy he made up for it with two interceptions.. that reaction alone speaks volumes for the lad and deserves praise not sniping.

Name me another player in our squad who's head wouldn't have gone down - I can't only TJ has that level of self belief.

To me pop tarts reaction was typical trim, it won't be until he's gone that some will finally realise what we have in this lad - a genuine competitor.

In the meantime we'll pick up on every little fault, dwell on it for weeks and forget to enjoy the positives - thank you for listening :-)[/q
Agree with you on this, too much navel gazing after a fantastic win - leave that to Chester & Kear, that's their job. I'll carry on moaning when we lose but cheering when we win, even if it's a scruffy win but especially when we play superb rugby like yesterday

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:09 pm
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10853
Location: Wacky Field
vastman wrote:
No it's called not reading posts properly - at no point did i ever say TJ or anyone else was above criticism - I said this was not one of those moments - there is a world of difference.

He missed some sitters it true but it wasn't a lack of effort just one of those days but boy he made up for it with two interceptions.. that reaction alone speaks volumes for the lad and deserves praise not sniping.

Name me another player in our squad who's head wouldn't have gone down - I can't only TJ has that level of self belief.

To me pop tarts reaction was typical trim, it won't be until he's gone that some will finally realise what we have in this lad - a genuine competitor.

In the meantime we'll pick up on every little fault, dwell on it for weeks and forget to enjoy the positives - thank you for listening :-)


Completely OTT. Tom had a poor game by his own standards but is blessed with the ability to make amends to some degree. His talent is outstanding, but he's only human. We were lucky it wasn't a close game, but Tom will come back stronger! :ROCKS:
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:20 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25604
Location: Poodle Power!
TRB wrote:
Completely OTT. Tom had a poor game by his own standards but is blessed with the ability to make amends to some degree. His talent is outstanding, but he's only human. We were lucky it wasn't a close game, but Tom will come back stronger! :ROCKS:


Sorry Phil but no I'm not having that, he didn't have a poor game he scored two blistering tries for a start. He missed three good opportunities but only one was a walk in. Rest of his game was sound. It's not me being OTT it's you I'm afraid.

You're a father and that's a bit like being a coach, do you point out every single mistake your lad makes? I know you don't and the same applies to players especially younger ones. There is a time and a place for booty kicking and yesterday was not it - TJ's self punishment was enough IMHO.

There was one Trinity player on the park yesterday who on that showing though through no fault of his own needs putting out to grass - but why make an issue of it now, we won so I won't even though I now sort of have.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:39 pm
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10853
Location: Wacky Field
vastman wrote:
Sorry Phil but no I'm not having that, he didn't have a poor game he scored two blistering tries for a start. He missed three good opportunities but only one was a walk in. Rest of his game was sound. It's not me being OTT it's you I'm afraid.

You're a father and that's a bit like being a coach, do you point out every single mistake your lad makes? I know you don't and the same applies to players especially younger ones. There is a time and a place for booty kicking and yesterday was not it - TJ's self punishment was enough IMHO.

There was one Trinity player on the park yesterday who on that showing though through no fault of his own needs putting out to grass - but why make an issue of it now, we won so I won't even though I now sort of have.


Wow - what's being a dad got to with anything? He missed 3 chances, 2 you would normally expect him to take. He also got in a poor position on a couple of occasions defensively! Ask Tom if he thought he had a good game - I know he doesn't think that as he has said it himself! So what's the problem with us acknowledging reality?

I also thought Finn was poor - he gave away at least 3 cheap penalties. I'm not gonna blow smoke for the sake of it.

To balance the books, I thought Kirmo and Ashurst were outstanding, Big Dave was strong all game and Williams, Tupou and Arundel went well with Bish catching the eye!

This forum exists to voice opinions. This is mine. Thank you! 8)
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:21 pm
Tricky2309
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3478
I will give you Finn gave a couple of silly penalties away but he is the only pivot who can steer the team around the park without him on the field we struggle with game management

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:15 pm
Upanunder
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 109
There's a mock incredulity overload in this thread

bunch of bladdy dramarama queens

nobody's bagging TJ, they're voicing their observations, now lets stop wetting our knickers and smooth it out, s'like rag day on mumsnet

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:45 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25604
Location: Poodle Power!
TRB wrote:
Wow - what's being a dad got to with anything? He missed 3 chances, 2 you would normally expect him to take. He also got in a poor position on a couple of occasions defensively! Ask Tom if he thought he had a good game - I know he doesn't think that as he has said it himself! So what's the problem with us acknowledging reality?

I also thought Finn was poor - he gave away at least 3 cheap penalties. I'm not gonna blow smoke for the sake of it.

To balance the books, I thought Kirmo and Ashurst were outstanding, Big Dave was strong all game and Williams, Tupou and Arundel went well with Bish catching the eye!

This forum exists to voice opinions. This is mine. Thank you! 8)


Kirmond outstanding - Finn poor, now you're taking the mick!

Your's is an opinion it would seem, mine is not apparently - this is very much a two tier forum these days isn't it.

Anyways I'll enjoy great win whilst we are still getting them, I'm sure a genuine reason for a misery fest will come along soon enough.
Last edited by vastman on Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:49 pm, edited 1 time in total.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:47 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25604
Location: Poodle Power!
Upanunder wrote:
There's a mock incredulity overload in this thread

bunch of bladdy dramarama queens

nobody's bagging TJ, they're voicing their observations, now lets stop wetting our knickers and smooth it out, s'like rag day on mumsnet


Do you ever post a worthwhile comment, why don't you stick to posting your trite nonsense on faceache or twatter or wherever it is you came from.
SUPPORT SWAG...
