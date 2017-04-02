TRB wrote:

This forum exists to voice opinions. This is mine. Thank you!

Wow - what's being a dad got to with anything? He missed 3 chances, 2 you would normally expect him to take. He also got in a poor position on a couple of occasions defensively! Ask Tom if he thought he had a good game - I know he doesn't think that as he has said it himself! So what's the problem with us acknowledging reality?I also thought Finn was poor - he gave away at least 3 cheap penalties. I'm not gonna blow smoke for the sake of it.To balance the books, I thought Kirmo and Ashurst were outstanding, Big Dave was strong all game and Williams, Tupou and Arundel went well with Bish catching the eye!