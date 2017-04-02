[quote="vastman"]No it's called not reading posts properly - at no point did i ever say TJ or anyone else was above criticism - I said this was not one of those moments - there is a world of difference.He missed some sitters it true but it wasn't a lack of effort just one of those days but boy he made up for it with two interceptions.. that reaction alone speaks volumes for the lad and deserves praise not sniping.Name me another player in our squad who's head wouldn't have gone down - I can't only TJ has that level of self belief.To me pop tarts reaction was typical trim, it won't be until he's gone that some will finally realise what we have in this lad - a genuine competitor.In the meantime we'll pick up on every little fault, dwell on it for weeks and forget to enjoy the positives - thank you for listening[/qAgree with you on this, too much navel gazing after a fantastic win - leave that to Chester & Kear, that's their job. I'll carry on moaning when we lose but cheering when we win, even if it's a scruffy win but especially when we play superb rugby like yesterday