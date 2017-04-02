WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan away

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:22 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1294
Best performance of the season.

Dont think TJ is being bagged. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and as players take plaudits should be prepared to take a bit of criticism now and again, especially if it is constructive.

To his standards he probably thought overall his game was down. He sets himself high standards and is only young. He was certainly annoyed with himself.

Lets enjoy the good win, not many win at Catalans like that, and look forward to Widnes

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:47 am
djcool
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2279
Location: Halifax
I was a little worried about a goal Kicks, I know most weren't easy but other goal kickers have kicked them


Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:49 am
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2465
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Williams has kicked them from out wide before.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:05 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9076
Location: wakefield
Max was taking the mickey out of TJ on Twitter too.
Sent him a picture of a safe pair of hands.


Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:11 am
Tricky2309
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3477
Does anyone else think it's no coincidence that the only game we have been comprehensively beaten in was the one Finn played no part in?

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:22 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6144
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
It was funny when Tom got his second try, as soon as the ball was in his hands Carney said "that's a try". It's great to have so much pace out wide. It seems a long time since our wingers got a ball on there own 20m line and I was supremely confident that we'd score, happy days.


Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:46 am
lifelongfan
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 685
Enjoy the victory, is a young a winger not allowed a bit of slack, only at Wakefield can we find a negative when there was so much to praise.



N K
