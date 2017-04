In my opinion TJ has been getting a great deal of praise from the media and in some ways it has put him up on a pedestal. Lets not forget he is still young and inexperienced and I believe he was basically trying too hard.



He has put himself under pressure to try and please the media. Someone needs to sit down with him, tell him to forget all the hype and try and take the pressure away. He needs to remember he is still young and learning and to relax, his game will then improve.