Our most complete performance in a long time, great to watch, looked like we were gonna score every time we got in their 20, that's encouraging. Agree with others re Fifita he had a blinder, thought Kyle Wood had a good game and Arundel but tbh they were all good and they all deserve a mention. That made going to work this evening a whole lot better. Felt a bit sorry for Tom, don't think he could do a lot with the passes, certainly for 2 of them and credit to him for the 2 breakaways he got. It's a great sight to know they aint gonna catch him, BJB too, they can both shift.