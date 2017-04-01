MashPotatoes wrote:
Well that was the best trip I've ever had because I didn't see him at acting halfback once. Oh well.
He went to acting half a lot more than once, and his distribution was woeful. Great defence, and a strong runner, but definitely not an hooker.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BigJMolloy, charlie, cocker, coco the fullback, Egg Banjo, Fergus, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, Jizzer, KevW60349, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, Mick Amos 9 WTW, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Redscat, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, STEVENM1000, stevie, The Avenger, thebeagle, wakeytrin, wotsupcas, Yosemite Sam and 283 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|