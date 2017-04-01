cheshirecat57 wrote:
Hey vasty dont just have a go at him ! He wasnt the first to bag Tommy and in my view undeservedly old poppy started that, so have a go at him first.
Yep. Me first.
He's not immune to criticism. He could have cost us the game.
He took his tries well but not the best game for him today. Nothing wrong with saying that.
BJB was excellent.
Arundel was quietly brilliant in my opinion. He's a key player for us but invisible to many as he doesn't do it in a flash way.
The forwards did well today to put the French under enough pressure to force mistakes.
Grix was again a major player and leader for us.
Ref made some mistakes. Not many but they slightly favoured us.