Re: Catalan away

Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:45 pm
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Hey vasty dont just have a go at him ! He wasnt the first to bag Tommy and in my view undeservedly old poppy started that, so have a go at him first.


Yep. Me first.
He's not immune to criticism. He could have cost us the game.
He took his tries well but not the best game for him today. Nothing wrong with saying that.

BJB was excellent.
Arundel was quietly brilliant in my opinion. He's a key player for us but invisible to many as he doesn't do it in a flash way.
The forwards did well today to put the French under enough pressure to force mistakes.
Grix was again a major player and leader for us.

Ref made some mistakes. Not many but they slightly favoured us.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:46 pm
I hope we can keep Hadley longer but Hull will probably want him over Easter.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:55 pm
PopTart wrote:
Yep. Me first.
He's not immune to criticism. He could have cost us the game.
He took his tries well but not the best game for him today. Nothing wrong with saying that.

BJB was excellent.
Arundel was quietly brilliant in my opinion. He's a key player for us but invisible to many as he doesn't do it in a flash way.
The forwards did well today to put the French under enough pressure to force mistakes.
Grix was again a major player and leader for us.

Ref made some mistakes. Not many but they slightly favoured us.

The first pass from Ashurst was crap, the flick on of topou was just as bad, the third one was in his capibility to catch ! They were not nailed on.
And by the way the post was not aimed at you but you did start the bagging! Mmm and you say you've played the game , well i hope you were 100% every game.

Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:02 pm
I'm not bagging him. He just had a bad game by his standards. I like him a lot.
They weren't nailed on but they were within tolerance to get.......and his reaction showed he knew it too. Glad he reacts that way. It will make him even better.

And on one of his worst days he caught an interception from an impossible position that was world class.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
