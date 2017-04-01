PopTart wrote: Yep. Me first.

He's not immune to criticism. He could have cost us the game.

He took his tries well but not the best game for him today. Nothing wrong with saying that.



BJB was excellent.

Arundel was quietly brilliant in my opinion. He's a key player for us but invisible to many as he doesn't do it in a flash way.

The forwards did well today to put the French under enough pressure to force mistakes.

Grix was again a major player and leader for us.



Ref made some mistakes. Not many but they slightly favoured us.

The first pass from Ashurst was crap, the flick on of topou was just as bad, the third one was in his capibility to catch ! They were not nailed on.And by the way the post was not aimed at you but you did start the bagging! Mmm and you say you've played the game , well i hope you were 100% every game.