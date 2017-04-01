I'd like to give a special mention to Joe Arundel. He's been very good since he came in, he's very solid, especially in defence, and he's a better player than he's given credit for, his pass to BJB was superb. Thought Fifita's first spell was fantastic, Allgood's best so far, all contributed, we looked very dangerous with ball in hand, excellent win!
