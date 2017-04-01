WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan away

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Catalan away

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:54 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9070
Location: wakefield
We had 10 points start with the bookies. That was a great win.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:18 pm
wakeytrin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2461
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Excellent win by the lads. BJB my MOM. Good scores from both Ben and Tom. Time to recover for Widnes now. Gone up to 6th.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:19 pm
asmadasa User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3207
Great game. Well played Trinity! :BOW: :CLAP: :CLAP: :DANCE:

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:21 pm
Yosemite Sam Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 371
A brilliant win and TJ did have a bad day but we can excuse him the one and the two tries went some way to redemption. I thought David Fafita went well and bringing Jacob Miller on to a tiring def nice is certainly paying dividends.

just one point I thought the ref had a poor game and not really SL standard.

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:30 pm
Wildmoggy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 217
I'd like to give a special mention to Joe Arundel. He's been very good since he came in, he's very solid, especially in defence, and he's a better player than he's given credit for, his pass to BJB was superb. Thought Fifita's first spell was fantastic, Allgood's best so far, all contributed, we looked very dangerous with ball in hand, excellent win!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bigalf, BigJMolloy, Bluedog Reborn, cocker, djcool, Egg Banjo, fullofhope, JBURT82, Jizzer, KevW60349, King Street Cat, MC_Wildcat, MSNbot Media, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, try scorer, wakeytrin, Wildmoggy, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 340 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,3602,49875,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
22-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
24-37
WIDNES
  
...Full time
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
18-38
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  