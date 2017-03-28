|
|
Yes, I thinl this is also an important game for us.
I tbink Catalans are hit and miss at the moment, and are there for the taking this week, though we have to play for the full 80.
Playing wise always think it is good to play Catalan away early in season.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:41 pm
|
|
Daddycool wrote:
Tickets were supposed to be sent but never arrived.
Please ring shop on 201548 and pre order your ticket requirements. They will be ready for you on ticket collection at Catalans and you will pay for them then and there but we get 25% commission.
Cheers for your response Daddy Cool.
Ordered tickets for collection now.
Hope for some fine weather now but there is a chance of rain on Saturday.
Lets keep our fingers crossed for a win to put some day light between us and the bottom four.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:45 pm
|
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Always been a great trip for us.
Stayed in Carcassone first time (the year that the fixture got moved around) and always stayed in Perpignan when we've been since.
Like most places, it depends what you want from your stay.
The city centre is easy enough to walk round and the Train Station is about 15 mins walk, so its easy to get around.
Also, you can get a bus from next to the tourist information office to Canet (a beach resort) for 1 euro.
Plenty of bars and cafe's around although you'll probably find Trinity fans in the bar near the Castle.
You can either walk down to the ground (about 30 mins walk) or , catch a bus and you could also go to Carcassone or Collioure for the day on the train (again easy enough to do).
Enjoy your trip and lets hope the sun is shining
Thanks for the info mate!
Do you know what it's like round there on a Sunday? Is everything closed or still ok to have an explore up town and have some drinks etc?
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:47 pm
|
|
TrinityIHC wrote:
Thanks for the info mate!
Do you know what it's like round there on a Sunday? Is everything closed or still ok to have an explore up town and have some drinks etc?
IIRC everything bars and restaurant wise was open, the shops however were shut I think, we didn't take the ladies so never particularly noticed. The weather was glorious so on the Sunday we got a taxi to the beach at Canet then back into Perpignan for food and drinks in the evening, it was obviously much quieter on the Sunday than Friday and Saturday.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:59 pm
|
|
TrinityIHC wrote:
Thanks for the info mate!
Do you know what it's like round there on a Sunday? Is everything closed or still ok to have an explore up town and have some drinks etc?
As Jinger says, it's not like England on Sundays, everything shuts but, there will be some care's and bars open.
The other point is, I dot think that it's holiday season for The French yet so, Canet could be very quiet (as will Perpignan).
If you haven't been before, get your hotel to help you with a bus tour. It will help you get your bearings and decide what you want to do away from the bars and Trin game.
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:24 pm
|
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
As Jinger says, it's not like England on Sundays, everything shuts but, there will be some care's and bars open.
The other point is, I dot think that it's holiday season for The French yet so, Canet could be very quiet (as will Perpignan).
If you haven't been before, get your hotel to help you with a bus tour. It will help you get your bearings and decide what you want to do away from the bars and Trin game.
Think I'm planning to spend Friday night out in Carcassone, Saturday gonna head down to Perpignan/Canet early doors and then Trin game. Sunday have a wander round the medieval bit of Carcassone and out again Sunday night, home monday!
I'm stopping in an apartment as don't like hotels but Im sure I'll find a tourist booth!
|
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:52 pm
|
|
Stag do for me, hoping the bars are open
or it might be as boring as Amos
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:57 pm
|
|
eastardsley wrote:
Were stopping in apartacity opposite station.if anybody knows if any good
We've stopped there for 1 night a couple of years back after we had rearranged our flights, surprisingly good for the price we paid, basic but clean and beds were passable if not over comfy, we moved to the IBIS next morning though so not sure if we woul do a full trip there as it's a bit out of the way of most of the centre.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:02 pm
|
|
Big lads mate wrote:
Stag do for me, hoping the bars are open
or it might be as boring as Amos
Just make sure you bring plenty of money!! Stag privilege
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:15 pm
|
|
Mick Amos 9 WTW wrote:
Just make sure you bring plenty of money!! Stag privilege
Don't you worry about me
|
