WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan away

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Catalan away

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalan away

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:37 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1281
Yes, I thinl this is also an important game for us.

I tbink Catalans are hit and miss at the moment, and are there for the taking this week, though we have to play for the full 80.

Playing wise always think it is good to play Catalan away early in season.

Re: Catalan away

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:41 pm
ricardo07 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 147
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Daddycool wrote:
Tickets were supposed to be sent but never arrived.

Please ring shop on 201548 and pre order your ticket requirements. They will be ready for you on ticket collection at Catalans and you will pay for them then and there but we get 25% commission.


Cheers for your response Daddy Cool.

Ordered tickets for collection now.

Hope for some fine weather now but there is a chance of rain on Saturday.

Lets keep our fingers crossed for a win to put some day light between us and the bottom four. :D :D

Re: Catalan away

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:45 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4504
Location: Outside your remit
wrencat1873 wrote:
Always been a great trip for us.

Stayed in Carcassone first time (the year that the fixture got moved around) and always stayed in Perpignan when we've been since.
Like most places, it depends what you want from your stay.
The city centre is easy enough to walk round and the Train Station is about 15 mins walk, so its easy to get around.
Also, you can get a bus from next to the tourist information office to Canet (a beach resort) for 1 euro.
Plenty of bars and cafe's around although you'll probably find Trinity fans in the bar near the Castle.

You can either walk down to the ground (about 30 mins walk) or , catch a bus and you could also go to Carcassone or Collioure for the day on the train (again easy enough to do).

Enjoy your trip and lets hope the sun is shining :PRAY:


Thanks for the info mate!

Do you know what it's like round there on a Sunday? Is everything closed or still ok to have an explore up town and have some drinks etc?
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Catalan away

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 1:47 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6124
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
TrinityIHC wrote:
Thanks for the info mate!

Do you know what it's like round there on a Sunday? Is everything closed or still ok to have an explore up town and have some drinks etc?

IIRC everything bars and restaurant wise was open, the shops however were shut I think, we didn't take the ladies so never particularly noticed. The weather was glorious so on the Sunday we got a taxi to the beach at Canet then back into Perpignan for food and drinks in the evening, it was obviously much quieter on the Sunday than Friday and Saturday.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Catalan away

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:59 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7686
TrinityIHC wrote:
Thanks for the info mate!

Do you know what it's like round there on a Sunday? Is everything closed or still ok to have an explore up town and have some drinks etc?


As Jinger says, it's not like England on Sundays, everything shuts but, there will be some care's and bars open.
The other point is, I dot think that it's holiday season for The French yet so, Canet could be very quiet (as will Perpignan).
If you haven't been before, get your hotel to help you with a bus tour. It will help you get your bearings and decide what you want to do away from the bars and Trin game.

Re: Catalan away

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:24 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4504
Location: Outside your remit
wrencat1873 wrote:
As Jinger says, it's not like England on Sundays, everything shuts but, there will be some care's and bars open.
The other point is, I dot think that it's holiday season for The French yet so, Canet could be very quiet (as will Perpignan).
If you haven't been before, get your hotel to help you with a bus tour. It will help you get your bearings and decide what you want to do away from the bars and Trin game.


Think I'm planning to spend Friday night out in Carcassone, Saturday gonna head down to Perpignan/Canet early doors and then Trin game. Sunday have a wander round the medieval bit of Carcassone and out again Sunday night, home monday!

I'm stopping in an apartment as don't like hotels but Im sure I'll find a tourist booth!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Catalan away

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:52 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2967
Stag do for me, hoping the bars are open :DRUNK: or it might be as boring as Amos :D
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, Bramley Dog, cocker, cosmicat, dboy, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, exiledcat, Fergus, FickleFingerOfFate, Fr13daY, hazzard, imwakefieldtillidie, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, musson, Overground, PHe, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rlbet, Sandal Cat, Schunter, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, Upanunder, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin and 404 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,3272,36875,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}