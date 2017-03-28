wrencat1873 wrote:

Always been a great trip for us.Stayed in Carcassone first time (the year that the fixture got moved around) and always stayed in Perpignan when we've been since.Like most places, it depends what you want from your stay.The city centre is easy enough to walk round and the Train Station is about 15 mins walk, so its easy to get around.Also, you can get a bus from next to the tourist information office to Canet (a beach resort) for 1 euro.Plenty of bars and cafe's around although you'll probably find Trinity fans in the bar near the Castle.You can either walk down to the ground (about 30 mins walk) or , catch a bus and you could also go to Carcassone or Collioure for the day on the train (again easy enough to do).Enjoy your trip and lets hope the sun is shining