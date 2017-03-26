WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan away

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Catalan away

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:16 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 300
We were in Perpignan when England drew with Algeria in the World Cup. At full time the streets were absolutely packed with people waving Algerian flags, driving round waving chanting and hanging out the sun roofs. Nothing happened though, don't think there's too much to worry about as long as you're careful.

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:50 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2964
eastardsley wrote:
Were stopping in apartacity opposite station.if anybody knows if any good

Stopped there twice, very clean, rooms spot on. An Aldi 200yds down the street for cheap booze and nibbles. Taxi rank, bus stops and train station smack across the road ideal spot, enjoy :thumb:

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:39 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2918
TrinityIHC wrote:
I've just done a lot of looking around, centre seems fine enough but deffo a bit ropey round the edges. Looked at reviews of various places and quite a few mention some potentially concerning issues.

Its probably me being uber-careful but first time I've managed to get there and want it to be memorable for right reasons!


I guess that applies to most Towns and Cities. However Carcassonne is a beautiful place, nicer than Perpignan in my opinion but its difficult to get back from Perpignan on the Saturday after the game unless you drive.

The old walled city is not to be missed and I think they filmed Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves there. I'm sure you will have a memorable time and lets hope the game makes it even more memorable.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Catalan away

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:51 pm
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 528
First time to Perpignan for me. Hate flying but the things you do for the club you love, eh? Me and Sr. Harrison making the trip Sat morning and coming back Sunday eve and cannot wait. Sure a few Whiskeys will get me through the flights. Ha.

Re: Catalan away

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:54 pm
ricardo07 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 146
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Hope tickets are here by tomorrow.
Flying out on Wednesday.
Very poor allocation arrangements.
Can we pay on the gate if we arrive with no tickets

Re: Catalan away

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:13 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2918
ricardo07 wrote:
Hope tickets are here by tomorrow.
Flying out on Wednesday.
Very poor allocation arrangements.
Can we pay on the gate if we arrive with no tickets


You have to go to the ticket office and buy a ticket which then gets you in.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Catalan away

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:25 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 374
I've been and ordered 5 tickets for the game I was told they would be at the ticket office for collection and payment on Saturday. Let's see if Jonny foreigner knows what I'm on about when I try and ask for them in my fluent French. (A mix of Rene & officer Crabtree from Allo Allo ). It can only end well .

Re: Catalan away

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:05 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7680
TrinityIHC wrote:
I've just done a lot of looking around, centre seems fine enough but deffo a bit ropey round the edges. Looked at reviews of various places and quite a few mention some potentially concerning issues.

Its probably me being uber-careful but first time I've managed to get there and want it to be memorable for right reasons!


Always been a great trip for us.

Stayed in Carcassone first time (the year that the fixture got moved around) and always stayed in Perpignan when we've been since.
Like most places, it depends what you want from your stay.
The city centre is easy enough to walk round and the Train Station is about 15 mins walk, so its easy to get around.
Also, you can get a bus from next to the tourist information office to Canet (a beach resort) for 1 euro.
Plenty of bars and cafe's around although you'll probably find Trinity fans in the bar near the Castle.

You can either walk down to the ground (about 30 mins walk) or , catch a bus and you could also go to Carcassone or Collioure for the day on the train (again easy enough to do).

Enjoy your trip and lets hope the sun is shining :PRAY:

Re: Catalan away

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:03 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 757
ricardo07 wrote:
Hope tickets are here by tomorrow.
Flying out on Wednesday.
Very poor allocation arrangements.
Can we pay on the gate if we arrive with no tickets


Tickets were supposed to be sent but never arrived.

Please ring shop on 201548 and pre order your ticket requirements. They will be ready for you on ticket collection at Catalans and you will pay for them then and there but we get 25% commission.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, Big lads mate, charlie, cocker, coco the fullback, cosmicat, dboy, Egg Banjo, eric35, imwakefieldtillidie, Jake the Peg, JINJER, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, Kirmudgeonly, musson, normycat, pitchy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, thebeagle, TRB, Trinity 64, Two Points, wakeytrin and 332 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,8282,26375,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}