We were in Perpignan when England drew with Algeria in the World Cup. At full time the streets were absolutely packed with people waving Algerian flags, driving round waving chanting and hanging out the sun roofs. Nothing happened though, don't think there's too much to worry about as long as you're careful.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:50 pm
eastardsley wrote:
Were stopping in apartacity opposite station.if anybody knows if any good
Stopped there twice, very clean, rooms spot on. An Aldi 200yds down the street for cheap booze and nibbles. Taxi rank, bus stops and train station smack across the road ideal spot, enjoy
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:39 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
I've just done a lot of looking around, centre seems fine enough but deffo a bit ropey round the edges. Looked at reviews of various places and quite a few mention some potentially concerning issues.
Its probably me being uber-careful but first time I've managed to get there and want it to be memorable for right reasons!
I guess that applies to most Towns and Cities. However Carcassonne is a beautiful place, nicer than Perpignan in my opinion but its difficult to get back from Perpignan on the Saturday after the game unless you drive.
The old walled city is not to be missed and I think they filmed Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves there. I'm sure you will have a memorable time and lets hope the game makes it even more memorable.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:51 pm
First time to Perpignan for me. Hate flying but the things you do for the club you love, eh? Me and Sr. Harrison making the trip Sat morning and coming back Sunday eve and cannot wait. Sure a few Whiskeys will get me through the flights. Ha.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:54 pm
Hope tickets are here by tomorrow.
Flying out on Wednesday.
Very poor allocation arrangements.
Can we pay on the gate if we arrive with no tickets
Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:13 pm
ricardo07 wrote:
Hope tickets are here by tomorrow.
Flying out on Wednesday.
Very poor allocation arrangements.
Can we pay on the gate if we arrive with no tickets
You have to go to the ticket office and buy a ticket which then gets you in.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:25 pm
I've been and ordered 5 tickets for the game I was told they would be at the ticket office for collection and payment on Saturday. Let's see if Jonny foreigner knows what I'm on about when I try and ask for them in my fluent French. (A mix of Rene & officer Crabtree from Allo Allo ). It can only end well .
Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:05 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
I've just done a lot of looking around, centre seems fine enough but deffo a bit ropey round the edges. Looked at reviews of various places and quite a few mention some potentially concerning issues.
Its probably me being uber-careful but first time I've managed to get there and want it to be memorable for right reasons!
Always been a great trip for us.
Stayed in Carcassone first time (the year that the fixture got moved around) and always stayed in Perpignan when we've been since.
Like most places, it depends what you want from your stay.
The city centre is easy enough to walk round and the Train Station is about 15 mins walk, so its easy to get around.
Also, you can get a bus from next to the tourist information office to Canet (a beach resort) for 1 euro.
Plenty of bars and cafe's around although you'll probably find Trinity fans in the bar near the Castle.
You can either walk down to the ground (about 30 mins walk) or , catch a bus and you could also go to Carcassone or Collioure for the day on the train (again easy enough to do).
Enjoy your trip and lets hope the sun is shining
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:03 pm
ricardo07 wrote:
Hope tickets are here by tomorrow.
Flying out on Wednesday.
Very poor allocation arrangements.
Can we pay on the gate if we arrive with no tickets
Tickets were supposed to be sent but never arrived.
Please ring shop on 201548 and pre order your ticket requirements. They will be ready for you on ticket collection at Catalans and you will pay for them then and there but we get 25% commission.
