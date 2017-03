TrinityIHC wrote: I've just done a lot of looking around, centre seems fine enough but deffo a bit ropey round the edges. Looked at reviews of various places and quite a few mention some potentially concerning issues.



Its probably me being uber-careful but first time I've managed to get there and want it to be memorable for right reasons!

I guess that applies to most Towns and Cities. However Carcassonne is a beautiful place, nicer than Perpignan in my opinion but its difficult to get back from Perpignan on the Saturday after the game unless you drive.The old walled city is not to be missed and I think they filmed Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves there. I'm sure you will have a memorable time and lets hope the game makes it even more memorable.