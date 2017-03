Unfortunately the EW family arent making the trip this year as it doesnt fall in line with school holidays.



We did it last year for the first time and stayed in Lloret. Really enjoyed it apart from the hotel.



Anyone doing the trip and staying in Lloret, I would advise to avoid Grand Casino Royale Hotel. Stayed in the Helios franchaise in Majorca last year for a long weekend and the hotel was fab. They have a hotel in Lloret pretty much over the road from the Catalan tours coach stop in the resort.