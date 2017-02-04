eastardsley wrote: Looking at stopping in perpignan for 3 nights fri while monday..anybody done it previous and do many fans stay for the sunday or is it quiet with alot staying loret/barcalona way ?...got flights for £67 from east mids to carcasson...looking forward to it

It depends who you are going with and what you want from your trip.Carcassone is a superb tourist destination and there is stuff to do and the walled city is great to look round and for eating.Having said that, if you want a lash up, it's probably not the place to stay.Worth staying in Prepignan for match day and there will be plenty of Wakey fans around Le Castillette on match day, having a few beers and then either stay another night in Perpignan or head back to Carcassone.If you stay in Perpignan, you can get a bus down to Canet or Train across to Couliere, both have plenty of bars and decent beach, although, it's wont be all that hot in April.As I say, it depends who you are going with.