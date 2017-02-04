WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan away

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 1:49 pm
Looking at stopping in perpignan for 3 nights fri while monday..anybody done it previous and do many fans stay for the sunday or is it quiet with alot staying loret/barcalona way ?...got flights for £67 from east mids to carcasson...looking forward to it

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 1:57 pm
We always stop in Canet 20mins and €2 on the bus, Perpignan is relatively expensive for both food and drink in comparison, but a great matchday experience/atmosphere around Le Castillette and worth the trip in to the city.
Always plenty going on in Canet and a fab beach however it can be a tad chilly and windy in early April

We flew in to carcasonne last year, let's say it's an interesting experience, one of the most rapid landing ever and we have bus stops bigger in the UK, all hat said, took 5 minutes to get out after landing as it's not exactly busy :thumb:
Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 1:58 pm
eastardsley wrote:
Looking at stopping in perpignan for 3 nights fri while monday..anybody done it previous and do many fans stay for the sunday or is it quiet with alot staying loret/barcalona way ?...got flights for £67 from east mids to carcasson...looking forward to it


It depends who you are going with and what you want from your trip.
Carcassone is a superb tourist destination and there is stuff to do and the walled city is great to look round and for eating.
Having said that, if you want a lash up, it's probably not the place to stay.
Worth staying in Prepignan for match day and there will be plenty of Wakey fans around Le Castillette on match day, having a few beers and then either stay another night in Perpignan or head back to Carcassone.
If you stay in Perpignan, you can get a bus down to Canet or Train across to Couliere, both have plenty of bars and decent beach, although, it's wont be all that hot in April.
As I say, it depends who you are going with.

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 2:06 pm
Thanks for you feedback..not sure about the plane landing though :shock: ..4 lads going but just want few drinks in decent bars..if no wakey fans left in perpignan on sunday was thinking of spending sunday back in carcasson..

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 2:18 pm
Each time we've done it we've stayed the Sunday night, very quiet but we found it each time a little sinister.
Friday while Sunday dinner we never had a bad word said to us, but each Sunday we've been confronted on back streets on the way back to our hotels with gangs wanting trouble, they seemed to be maybe "overseas" gangs, none speaking French. Luckily when we were all together we managed to walk away from it. One Sunday evening Eric locked us IN Source bar and phoned the police till they'd dispersed. My advice, don't risk it, stay at Canet.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 2:31 pm
eastardsley wrote:
Thanks for you feedback..not sure about the plane landing though :shock: ..4 lads going but just want few drinks in decent bars..if no wakey fans left in perpignan on sunday was thinking of spending sunday back in carcasson..


We are on the same flights and as the runway at Carcassonne is short it is a bit of a quick and bumpy landing.

As has been said Carcassonne is a beautiful place but difficult to get back to on Saturday after the match. We therefore stay in Perpignan. Sunday is very quiet in Perpignan but as has been said you can get the bus to Canet or the train to Colliere.
Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 5:38 pm
Appart city in Perpignan, clean and cheap, stopped there twice smack opposite train station,taxi rank and bus stop and a 15min walk to the centre of Perpignan

Re: Catalan away

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:00 pm
Big lads mate wrote:

Thats where we are looking to stop..think gunna book somewhere in carcassonne for the sunday night now..cheers all for info

Re: Catalan away

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:31 am
Is anybody staying in Lloret de Mar, Where going with Travel Republic & Catalan Tours for transfers which bar/s does everybody go to before & after game be nice to be with rest of the Fans.
c}