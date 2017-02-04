eastardsley wrote:
Looking at stopping in perpignan for 3 nights fri while monday..anybody done it previous and do many fans stay for the sunday or is it quiet with alot staying loret/barcalona way ?...got flights for £67 from east mids to carcasson...looking forward to it
It depends who you are going with and what you want from your trip.
Carcassone is a superb tourist destination and there is stuff to do and the walled city is great to look round and for eating.
Having said that, if you want a lash up, it's probably not the place to stay.
Worth staying in Prepignan for match day and there will be plenty of Wakey fans around Le Castillette on match day, having a few beers and then either stay another night in Perpignan or head back to Carcassone.
If you stay in Perpignan, you can get a bus down to Canet or Train across to Couliere, both have plenty of bars and decent beach, although, it's wont be all that hot in April.
As I say, it depends who you are going with.