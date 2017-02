Can you cash out during the game? If you can might be worth letting the bet rude for ten or so minutes, the cash out should be affected. How much is the win if wire win or and how much cash out are they offered you. I had a five fold accumulator a month ago, cashed out with 7 mins to go as two teams were drawing. Took £100 , but both teams scored in last 5 mins would of won £1900.