CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote: I have a substantial 6 team accumulator from last weekend all riding on the last leg which happens to be Waarrington to beat Catalans by 2. At the time I did not know they had been nilled by the Giants. So I need to know from you Wire fans are they are a sure thing on Saturday or should I cash out?

We are a better team than Catalans and should win. The problem is that we've 5 1st teamer's out and Catalan will be going all out to get a good start to the season in front of their fans. I think Wire by 2 is a good bet.