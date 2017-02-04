|
So a professor of Sports Finance reckons the RFL docking a newly formed Bulls club 12 points is a stupid idea. http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38637113
Bloomin heck - so us lot have the same intellectual acumen as a Sports Finance expert - and the RFL are just driving us to oblivion (if we're their favourites I feel sorry for the other rugby league clubs
The interesting thing is Ralph Rimmer thought that 12 points was a reasonable punishment given the squad we had. It does not seem to take into account that at that time we were in administration and still had all our original players on the books. It did not take into account that the club was subsequently liquidated and therefore had no players at all, no coach, no backroom staff. I keep flip flopping between the RFL having some hidden masterplan and being totally clueless.
The RFL are only interested in fulfilling the championship fixtures this year. Frankley the owners of the new club should have called there bluff. They (The RFL) were looking at an costly problem (Odsal) If there had not been a club.
exiledbull wrote:
The RFL are only interested in fulfilling the championship fixtures this year. Frankley the owners of the new club should have called there bluff. They (The RFL) were looking at an costly problem (Odsal) If there had not been a club.
This.
Everybody knows the combination of financial and points penalties is the short route to disaster, except of course the RFL. They are obsessed with the notion of punishment in the mistaken belief that it prevents repetition. It doesn't. Now, if they could come up with policies which might prevent the problem arising in the first place, they might be onto something, but we all know that's way beyond the wit of the current incumbents at Rot Hall.
If, in an alternative reality, I'd had the money to buy the Bulls out of administration/liquidation, I'd have done so only on condition that the points penalty was waived. If not, I'd have left the RFL to sort out their own mess. Might have been amusing to watch.
Stan Doffarf wrote:
This.
Everybody knows the combination of financial and points penalties is the short route to disaster, except of course the RFL. They are obsessed with the notion of punishment in the mistaken belief that it prevents repetition. It doesn't. Now, if they could come up with policies which might prevent the problem arising in the first place, they might be onto something, but we all know that's way beyond the wit of the current incumbents at Rot Hall.
If, in an alternative reality, I'd had the money to buy the Bulls out of administration/liquidation, I'd have done so only on condition that the points penalty was waived. If not, I'd have left the RFL to sort out their own mess. Might have been amusing to watch.
Quite.
If there is an investigation with regards to the appalling events leading up to the last Administration. I hope the RFL are invited to a commission to explain themselves. Who are they accountable to ? We the supporters, creditors, Bradford Council and HMRC deserve some serious answers. I just do not believe that their polices and the current regime are fit for purpose. Its truly scandalous and want (as a taxpayer) for the HMRC to send in their own "Enforcer " and as Stan has alluded to, there is something rotten at the heart of the RFL.
It's a recognised deterrent. Courts are going to start handing it down to the convicted soon.
"You have been found guilty of theft, therefore we are going to sentence someone you don't know, and have no dealings with or connection to, to six months. That will stop you doing it again."
And to some poor bugger in the street:
"Sorry mate, that guy in there has just been found guilty of theft, but we are going to punish you to stop him doing it again. That's ok isn't it?"
(and I feel fine)
debaser wrote:
It's a recognised deterrent. Courts are going to start handing it down to the convicted soon.
"You have been found guilty of theft, therefore we are going to sentence someone you don't know, and have no dealings with or connection to, to six months. That will stop you doing it again."
And to some poor bugger in the street:
"Sorry mate, that guy in there has just been found guilty of theft, but we are going to punish you to stop him doing it again. That's ok isn't it?"
Well written.
rugbyreddog wrote:
I keep flip flopping between the RFL having some hidden masterplan and being totally clueless.
Perhaps you should ask the audience?
