Stan Doffarf wrote: This.



Everybody knows the combination of financial and points penalties is the short route to disaster, except of course the RFL. They are obsessed with the notion of punishment in the mistaken belief that it prevents repetition. It doesn't. Now, if they could come up with policies which might prevent the problem arising in the first place, they might be onto something, but we all know that's way beyond the wit of the current incumbents at Rot Hall.



If, in an alternative reality, I'd had the money to buy the Bulls out of administration/liquidation, I'd have done so only on condition that the points penalty was waived. If not, I'd have left the RFL to sort out their own mess. Might have been amusing to watch.

Quite.If there is an investigation with regards to the appalling events leading up to the last Administration. I hope the RFL are invited to a commission to explain themselves. Who are they accountable to ? We the supporters, creditors, Bradford Council and HMRC deserve some serious answers. I just do not believe that their polices and the current regime are fit for purpose. Its truly scandalous and want (as a taxpayer) for the HMRC to send in their own "Enforcer " and as Stan has alluded to, there is something rotten at the heart of the RFL.