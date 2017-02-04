exiledbull wrote: The RFL are only interested in fulfilling the championship fixtures this year. Frankley the owners of the new club should have called there bluff. They (The RFL) were looking at an costly problem (Odsal) If there had not been a club.

This.Everybody knows the combination of financial and points penalties is the short route to disaster, except of course the RFL. They are obsessed with the notion of punishment in the mistaken belief that it prevents repetition. It doesn't. Now, if they could come up with policies which might prevent the problem arising in the first place, they might be onto something, but we all know that's way beyond the wit of the current incumbents at Rot Hall.If, in an alternative reality, I'd had the money to buy the Bulls out of administration/liquidation, I'd have done so only on condition that the points penalty was waived. If not, I'd have left the RFL to sort out their own mess. Might have been amusing to watch.