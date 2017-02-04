So a professor of Sports Finance reckons the RFL docking a newly formed Bulls club 12 points is a stupid idea.
Bloomin heck - so us lot have the same intellectual acumen as a Sports Finance expert - and the RFL are just driving us to oblivion (if we're their favourites I feel sorry for the other rugby league clubs
