The interesting thing is Ralph Rimmer thought that 12 points was a reasonable punishment given the squad we had. It does not seem to take into account that at that time we were in administration and still had all our original players on the books. It did not take into account that the club was subsequently liquidated and therefore had no players at all, no coach, no backroom staff. I keep flip flopping between the RFL having some hidden masterplan and being totally clueless.