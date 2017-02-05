mr. chairman

Alan wrote: ) I do think we have players in the back row, who can/will keep him quiet, and I reckon he'll be watching for them! Also, he has had a tendency to do something stupid, when things aren't going his way. It will be interesting to see how his temperament copes with facing some of his former team-mates!! Rangi is being talked up a lot, by many people. He's "never been happier", he is quoted as saying. (didn't he say that when he'd been at Leigh for a couple of weeks too?) I do think we have players in the back row, who can/will keep him quiet, and I reckon he'll be watching for them! Also, he has had a tendency to do something stupid, when things aren't going his way. It will be interesting to see how his temperament copes with facing some of his former team-mates!!



i agree alan and everyone deserves a second chance , i only wish him the best after his mental health issues i hope he as conquered his demons and again i say powell is a fantastic coach . players are quinn up to play for him hardaker could have got a better deal but instead chose powell

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9131

Location: Deep in Leytherland

mr. chairman wrote: i agree alan and everyone deserves a second chance , i only wish him the best after his mental health issues i hope he as conquered his demons and again i say powell is a fantastic coach . players are quinn up to play for him hardaker could have got a better deal but instead chose powell



True Keith. I wouldn't wish the problems he had, on my worst enemy. I too hope he succeeds - just not on Friday!



True Keith. I wouldn't wish the problems he had, on my worst enemy. I too hope he succeeds - just not on Friday!

As for Powell, I have always rated him - I reckon he got a really raw deal, when in charge at Leeds. He has succeeded in putting back the 'Classy' into Cas.

As for Powell, I have always rated him - I reckon he got a really raw deal, when in charge at Leeds. He has succeeded in putting back the 'Classy' into Cas.



alan this is by far the best squad that leigh have had since 1981 by a long way . they have a coaching team to be proud of the leigh species are at another level than any other club and will make a massive difference at cas i hope you all have a great trip and come home with the two points . good luck and take care alan

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 9131

Location: Deep in Leytherland

mr. chairman wrote: alan this is by far the best squad that leigh have had since 1981 by a long way . they have a coaching team to be proud of the leigh species are at another level than any other club and will make a massive difference at cas i hope you all have a great trip and come home with the two points . good luck and take care alan



Thanks Keith. You too!

1. Hampshire

2. Naughton - Higgy if fit

3. Crooks

4. Brown

5. Dawson

6. Riddy

7. Drinky

8. Weston

9. Higham

10. Hock

11. Patterson

12. Stewart

13. Hansen



14. Pellisier

15. Green

16. Hopkins

Cokey wrote: 1. Hampshire

2. Naughton - Higgy if fit

3. Crooks

4. Brown

5. Dawson

6. Riddy

7. Drinky

8. Weston

9. Higham

10. Hock

11. Patterson

12. Stewart

13. Hansen



14. Pellisier

15. Green

16. Hopkins

17. Maria/Vea



If Higson is fit, Would you leave out Hampshire?





If Higson is fit, Would you leave out Hampshire?

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

Cokey wrote: If Higson is fit, Would you leave out Hampshire?



Was expecting that



An interesting dilemma early on, can see Brown being strong defensively at FB with a good return - he looks solid, but Hampshire probably gives more going forward and has the hands to add options like McNally does.



Considering what Cas are likely to throw at us offensively, then yes he would miss out for me.



Reckon we could have different game plans for different opposition, a lot of knowledge with our coaches to mix it up.



Would play him against Leeds without doubt Was expecting thatAn interesting dilemma early on, can see Brown being strong defensively at FB with a good return - he looks solid, but Hampshire probably gives more going forward and has the hands to add options like McNally does.Considering what Cas are likely to throw at us offensively, then yes he would miss out for me.Reckon we could have different game plans for different opposition, a lot of knowledge with our coaches to mix it up.Would play him against Leeds without doubt Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners maurice

Damage limitation Brown to FB. To win Hampshire to FB. Hampshire all day, Tonga and Higson both in then Crooks to wing

No Matty Dawson then?





No Matty Dawson then?

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

