Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:18 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Alan wrote:
Rangi is being talked up a lot, by many people. He's "never been happier", he is quoted as saying. (didn't he say that when he'd been at Leigh for a couple of weeks too? :wink: ) I do think we have players in the back row, who can/will keep him quiet, and I reckon he'll be watching for them! Also, he has had a tendency to do something stupid, when things aren't going his way. It will be interesting to see how his temperament copes with facing some of his former team-mates!!


i agree alan and everyone deserves a second chance , i only wish him the best after his mental health issues i hope he as conquered his demons and again i say powell is a fantastic coach . players are quinn up to play for him hardaker could have got a better deal but instead chose powell
Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:22 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
mr. chairman wrote:
i agree alan and everyone deserves a second chance , i only wish him the best after his mental health issues i hope he as conquered his demons and again i say powell is a fantastic coach . players are quinn up to play for him hardaker could have got a better deal but instead chose powell


True Keith. I wouldn't wish the problems he had, on my worst enemy. I too hope he succeeds - just not on Friday! :wink:

As for Powell, I have always rated him - I reckon he got a really raw deal, when in charge at Leeds. He has succeeded in putting back the 'Classy' into Cas.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:48 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Alan wrote:
True Keith. I wouldn't wish the problems he had, on my worst enemy. I too hope he succeeds - just not on Friday! :wink:

As for Powell, I have always rated him - I reckon he got a really raw deal, when in charge at Leeds. He has succeeded in putting back the 'Classy' into Cas.


alan this is by far the best squad that leigh have had since 1981 by a long way . they have a coaching team to be proud of the leigh species are at another level than any other club and will make a massive difference at cas i hope you all have a great trip and come home with the two points . good luck and take care alan
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:12 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
mr. chairman wrote:
alan this is by far the best squad that leigh have had since 1981 by a long way . they have a coaching team to be proud of the leigh species are at another level than any other club and will make a massive difference at cas i hope you all have a great trip and come home with the two points . good luck and take care alan


Thanks Keith. You too! :thumb:

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:27 pm
Cokey User avatar
1. Hampshire
2. Naughton - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Hock
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen

14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:41 pm
ColD Bronze RLFANS Member
Cokey wrote:
1. Hampshire
2. Naughton - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Hock
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen

14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea


Brown at FB Hampshire on wing if Higson not fit, Tonga @ Centre
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:04 pm
Cokey User avatar
ColD wrote:
Brown at FB Hampshire on wing if Higson not fit, Tonga @ Centre



If Higson is fit, Would you leave out Hampshire and Crooks?
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  