i agree alan and everyone deserves a second chance , i only wish him the best after his mental health issues i hope he as conquered his demons and again i say powell is a fantastic coach . players are quinn up to play for him hardaker could have got a better deal but instead chose powell

Rangi is being talked up a lot, by many people. He's "never been happier", he is quoted as saying. (didn't he say that when he'd been at Leigh for a couple of weeks too?) I do think we have players in the back row, who can/will keep him quiet, and I reckon he'll be watching for them! Also, he has had a tendency to do something stupid, when things aren't going his way. It will be interesting to see how his temperament copes with facing some of his former team-mates!!