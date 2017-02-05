|
Alan wrote:
Rangi is being talked up a lot, by many people. He's "never been happier", he is quoted as saying. (didn't he say that when he'd been at Leigh for a couple of weeks too?
) I do think we have players in the back row, who can/will keep him quiet, and I reckon he'll be watching for them! Also, he has had a tendency to do something stupid, when things aren't going his way. It will be interesting to see how his temperament copes with facing some of his former team-mates!!
i agree alan and everyone deserves a second chance , i only wish him the best after his mental health issues i hope he as conquered his demons and again i say powell is a fantastic coach . players are quinn up to play for him hardaker could have got a better deal but instead chose powell
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
mr. chairman wrote:
i agree alan and everyone deserves a second chance , i only wish him the best after his mental health issues i hope he as conquered his demons and again i say powell is a fantastic coach . players are quinn up to play for him hardaker could have got a better deal but instead chose powell
True Keith. I wouldn't wish the problems he had, on my worst enemy. I too hope he succeeds - just not on Friday!
As for Powell, I have always rated him - I reckon he got a really raw deal, when in charge at Leeds. He has succeeded in putting back the 'Classy' into Cas.
Alan wrote:
True Keith. I wouldn't wish the problems he had, on my worst enemy. I too hope he succeeds - just not on Friday!
As for Powell, I have always rated him - I reckon he got a really raw deal, when in charge at Leeds. He has succeeded in putting back the 'Classy' into Cas.
alan this is by far the best squad that leigh have had since 1981 by a long way . they have a coaching team to be proud of the leigh species are at another level than any other club and will make a massive difference at cas i hope you all have a great trip and come home with the two points . good luck and take care alan
mr. chairman wrote:
alan this is by far the best squad that leigh have had since 1981 by a long way . they have a coaching team to be proud of the leigh species are at another level than any other club and will make a massive difference at cas i hope you all have a great trip and come home with the two points . good luck and take care alan
Thanks Keith. You too!
1. Hampshire
2. Naughton - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Hock
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen
14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea
Cokey wrote:
1. Hampshire
2. Naughton - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Hock
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen
14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea
Brown at FB Hampshire on wing if Higson not fit, Tonga @ Centre
