WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Starting line up for Castleford

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Starting line up for Castleford

 
Post a reply

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:40 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9128
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Didn't Neil say, in his post-Dewsbury press conference, that Clare injured his knee ligaments and will be out for two weeks?

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:07 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 847
Alan wrote:
Didn't Neil say, in his post-Dewsbury press conference, that Clare injured his knee ligaments and will be out for two weeks?


Cas is on Friday, Alan. To Bongser's understanding (that must be admitted is often clouded) James is only Clare at the weekend. Makes him available for the Leeds game too. :thumb:

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:35 am
Mookachaka Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 994
Harry Stottle wrote:
In your Out categorie, are you saying they are unavailable, or is that just your Omissions?

Being that it is your selection, I take it that in your opinion this is our strongest line up available, or the one that best suits this match.


They are omissions yeah. I was just picking the best team I thought we could field.

I think Jukesy will pick Hock, Tickle, Higham etc... but that's the team I'd go for.

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:50 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15759
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Watched the Wigan game again and I would go

Hampshire
Clare Crooks Brown Higson
Ridyard Drinkwater
Hock Higham Green
Patterson Stewart
Hansen

Acton Vea Pellisier Weston

I am undecided on Hock/Weston to start but we will need Mickey for this game

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:01 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1968
Location: LEYTH
1. Hampshire
2. Clare - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Maria
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen

14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:44 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4910
Location: lowton
Cokey wrote:
1. Hampshire
2. Clare - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Maria
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen

14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea



brown
hinson
vea.
crooks
dawson

paterson
drink water

green
hood
weston
stewart
hopkins
hanson
Last edited by mr. chairman on Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:47 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:45 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4910
Location: lowton
Cokey wrote:
1. Hampshire
2. Clare - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Maria
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen

14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea



brown
hinson
vea
crooks
dawson

paterson
drink water

green
hood
weston
stewart
hopkins
hanson
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:50 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9128
Location: Deep in Leytherland
mr. chairman wrote:
brown
hinson
vea
crooks
dawson

paterson
drink water

green
hood
weston
stewart
hopkins
hanson


Hedging your bets Keith? On the 're Cas Warning' thread, you say you hope Riddy plays? :wink:

As for Patterson playing stand off, he had a blinder there at Bradford last season - for 65 minutes - then the whole team suffered an alarming power cut. Not sure he could manage 80 minutes there.

Re: Starting line up for Castleford

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:56 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4910
Location: lowton
Alan wrote:
Hedging your bets Keith? On the 're Cas Warning' thread, you say you hope Riddy plays? :wink:

As for Patterson playing stand off, he had a blinder there at Bradford last season - for 65 minutes - then the whole team suffered an alarming power cut. Not sure he could manage 80 minutes there.


horses for courses that's the team i feel can get a result at cas i have watched riddy since he was a kid i'm fully aware of his weaknessses and his strengths . he is a nice man and i want him to do well but i fear for him v rangi. solomon a not playing is a gift
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, frank1, Leythersteve, Markski55, mish, moxi1, North Stand Leyther, sarge1 and 172 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,514,1172,15575,7364,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
23-26
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
46-0
DEWSBURY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
26-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
54-24
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
26-32
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  