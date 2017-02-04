|
Alan
Didn't Neil say, in his post-Dewsbury press conference, that Clare injured his knee ligaments and will be out for two weeks?
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:07 pm
Alan wrote:
Didn't Neil say, in his post-Dewsbury press conference, that Clare injured his knee ligaments and will be out for two weeks?
Cas is on Friday, Alan. To Bongser's understanding (that must be admitted is often clouded) James is only Clare at the weekend. Makes him available for the Leeds game too.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:35 am
Harry Stottle wrote:
In your Out categorie, are you saying they are unavailable, or is that just your Omissions?
Being that it is your selection, I take it that in your opinion this is our strongest line up available, or the one that best suits this match.
They are omissions yeah. I was just picking the best team I thought we could field.
I think Jukesy will pick Hock, Tickle, Higham etc... but that's the team I'd go for.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:50 pm
Watched the Wigan game again and I would go
Hampshire
Clare Crooks Brown Higson
Ridyard Drinkwater
Hock Higham Green
Patterson Stewart
Hansen
Acton Vea Pellisier Weston
I am undecided on Hock/Weston to start but we will need Mickey for this game
Cokey
1. Hampshire
2. Clare - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Maria
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen
14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:44 pm
Cokey wrote:
1. Hampshire
2. Clare - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Maria
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen
14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea
brown
hinson
vea.
crooks
dawson
paterson
drink water
green
hood
weston
stewart
hopkins
hanson
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:45 pm
Cokey wrote:
1. Hampshire
2. Clare - Higgy if fit
3. Crooks
4. Brown
5. Dawson
6. Riddy
7. Drinky
8. Weston
9. Higham
10. Maria
11. Patterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen
14. Pellisier
15. Green
16. Hopkins
17. Maria/Vea
brown
hinson
vea
crooks
dawson
paterson
drink water
green
hood
weston
stewart
hopkins
hanson
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:50 pm
Alan
mr. chairman wrote:
brown
hinson
vea
crooks
dawson
paterson
drink water
green
hood
weston
stewart
hopkins
hanson
Hedging your bets Keith? On the 're Cas Warning' thread, you say you hope Riddy plays?
As for Patterson playing stand off, he had a blinder there at Bradford last season - for 65 minutes - then the whole team suffered an alarming power cut. Not sure he could manage 80 minutes there.
Alan wrote:
Hedging your bets Keith? On the 're Cas Warning' thread, you say you hope Riddy plays?
As for Patterson playing stand off, he had a blinder there at Bradford last season - for 65 minutes - then the whole team suffered an alarming power cut. Not sure he could manage 80 minutes there.
horses for courses that's the team i feel can get a result at cas i have watched riddy since he was a kid i'm fully aware of his weaknessses and his strengths . he is a nice man and i want him to do well but i fear for him v rangi. solomon a not playing is a gift
